You are here

  • Home
  • French yellow vest protests hold 17th weekend of marches
﻿

French yellow vest protests hold 17th weekend of marches

1 / 4
Protesters wearing yellow vests pass the Louvre Museum during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 9, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 4
TOPSHOT - "Pink Vests" (Gilets roses) protesters take part in an anti-government demonstration to protest against the government's reform project of the French unemployment insurance near the Arc de triomphe in Paris, on March 9, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 4
A protester wearing a yellow vest uses a whip during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 9, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 4
A protester with fake head injuries lays down the street during an anti-government demonstration called by the "Yellow Vests" (Gilets jaunes) and the "White Coats" (Blouses blanches) in Besancon, eastern France, on March 9, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2019
AP
0

French yellow vest protests hold 17th weekend of marches

  • Women, some carrying pink balloons, led the calm and orderly Paris march, advocating for equal rights and equal pay a day after International Women’s Day
  • A water cannon contained several hundred protesters who remained on the Champs-Elysees and wanted to leave the security perimeter
Updated 09 March 2019
AP
0

PARIS: Hundreds of protesters from France’s yellow vest movement marched Saturday for a 17th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to maintain pressure on the government to reverse policies they see as favoring the rich.
Women, some carrying pink balloons, led the calm and orderly Paris march, advocating for equal rights and equal pay a day after International Women’s Day.
A water cannon contained several hundred protesters who remained on the Champs-Elysees and wanted to leave the security perimeter.
The march, which began at the Arc de Triomphe, at the top of the famed avenue, looped through both sides of the Seine River before ending at the top of Luxembourg Gardens on the Left Bank.
Marches were also held in numerous cities around France, including Bordeaux, which has a strong contingent of yellow vest protesters, Lille, and Le Puy-en-Velay, in south-central France, where hundreds joined from other regions. Many shopkeepers there boarded up their businesses in advance to protect their wares.
The numbers of protesters on the streets has diminished over the weeks, and polls have shown support by the French fading due to violence and damage that has marked some protests.
The movement, named after the emergency vests the French are required to keep in their cars, held its first nationwide protest Nov. 17. The main complaint then was fuel tax hikes, but that long ago expanded to an array of demands. Calls for a citizens’ referendum is now among top demands on the list.
The grassroots movement has been a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron, who has organized national debates around the country — many of which he attends, responding to questions. He has also offered a multibillion-euro package of measures to appease them.
But determination hasn’t flagged for many, and a larger showing is widely expected at next week’s protests marking four months of marches and coinciding with the end of the president’s two months of debates.
“The people don’t want more of this financial globalization,” said Paris protester Yannick Caroff. “The French people will not back down ... Between 10 and 15 million French are in misery,” he claimed.

Topics: yellow vests France

Related

0
World
French ‘yellow vests’ march through Paris denouncing police violence
0
Middle-East
Algeria orders early university holiday as students spur protests

Pakistani politicians condemn Houthi targeting of Saudi civilians

Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
Aamir Shah
0

Pakistani politicians condemn Houthi targeting of Saudi civilians

  • Arab Coalition air defenses shot down a drone fired by Houthis from Yemen toward the city of Abha
  • Five people injured by wreckage from the aircraft, which ‘showed characteristics of Iranian manufacturing’
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
Aamir Shah
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s major political parties on Saturday condemned a Houthi attempt to target civilians in the southwest Saudi city of Abha, a day after the Royal Air Defense Force shot down a Houthi drone 230 km north of the Yemen border.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema, the ruling party’s central information secretary, told Arab News: “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns this incident, as it is against international law and the UN charter to target civilians in any conflict.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already urged the Houthis to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with Saudi Arabia to resolve the conflict.

“This is a divisive issue for the whole Muslim world and should be resolved through negotiations,” he said.

The civil war in Yemen has pitted the Houthis against the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since 2014, and the Saudi-led coalition intervened on the government’s side the following year, accusing Iran of supplying the Houthis with arms, including drones and missiles.

Since the beginning of the four-year conflict, the Houthis have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia with most intercepted by the Saudi military. In recent weeks, tensions between warring parties rose after the stalling of a UN-led peace deal.

The attempted attack has been met with unified condemnation across all party lines in Pakistan.

Raja Mohammed Zafarul Haq, of the PML-N and leader of the opposition in the Senate, said that Houthi rebels were trying to undermine the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia “with the complicity of some other countries.”

Naveed Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, said Houthi rebels should understand the human cost of the conflict and abide by recent UN agreements.

“It is better if the conflict is resolved at the OIC level to the satisfaction of all relevant stakeholders,” he said. “It is a historic fact that Pakistan has always stood by the Kingdom and will continue to do so to protect the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.”

Pakistan’s foreign office has in the past condemned the Houthis for their missile and rocket attacks on Saudi territory, reiterating full support and solidarity to protect the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and its two holy cities.

After Friday’s attack, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, told Arab News, “We have always condemned such incidents.”

Topics: Houthi militia Saudi Arabia Abha Iranian state terrorism

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Houthi attempt to hit Saudi civilians in drone attack condemned
0
Middle-East
Human rights center records over 25,000 Houthi violations in Taiz

Latest updates

Pakistani politicians condemn Houthi targeting of Saudi civilians
0
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief discusses children, humanitarian crisis in Yemen in Geneva
0
ABCC holds meeting on Arab sports, media sectors
0
Sudanese women protesters sentenced to 20 lashes, month in jail
0
Libya’s Tripoli airport closed due to unidentified drone
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.