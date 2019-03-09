Riyadh Education to organize basic Chinese course

RIYADH: The General Department of Education in Riyadh is organizing a course to teach basic Chinese in different neighborhoods of the city from March 10 to April 4.
“The course will take place two times a week on the course of four weeks,” the Department announced, noting that “registration will take place online, while the course will also be broadcasted online to benefit the whole educational community.”
Including the Chinese language in the Kingdom’s curriculum provides students of all levels with new and broader educational horizons by widening their cultural diversity and linking them to countries characterized by their rich civilizations.
The decision to introduce the Chinese language in the Kingdom came during the latest visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to China, where he agreed to set a plan to implement it.
