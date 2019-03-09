LONDON: Capezzano destroyed the field in a convincing win in the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge Round 3 at Meydan on Super Saturday.
Jockey Mickael Barzalona raced the horse up to the front and pulled away from any challengers, including Godolphin’s hot favorite Thunder Snow, to win by nine and-a-half lengths for his biggest career prize.
It was also the first winner for trainer Salem bin Ghadayer, who has recently returned from a one-year suspension, and the Emirati was full of praise for his horse, saying he had a “bright future.”
It was Capezzano’s third victory in a row and the first time over the step up in distance of 2,000 meters.
Christophe Soumillon, who was on board Thunder Snow and rode that horse to victory in the Dubai World Cup last year, said he was content with second place, a position he found himself in the same race 12 months ago.
Capezzano blitzes Thunder Snow to claim Maktoum Challenge crown at Meydan’s Super Saturday
Capezzano blitzes Thunder Snow to claim Maktoum Challenge crown at Meydan’s Super Saturday
- Mickael Barzalona raced the horse up to the front and pulled away from any challengers
- Was Capezzano’s third victory in a row
LONDON: Capezzano destroyed the field in a convincing win in the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge Round 3 at Meydan on Super Saturday.