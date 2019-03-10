You are here

New Saudi bankruptcy law may resolve $22 billion Saad debt saga

Vehicles belonging to billionaire Maan al-Sanea and his company are auctioned off by Saudi authorities in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on March 18, 2018. (REUTERS/Zuhair Al-Traifi/File Photo)
Maan Al-Sanea
ALKHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: A Saudi court has approved an application by billionaire Maan Al-Sanea and his company, Saad, to have their case resolved through the Kingdom’s new bankruptcy law.

The ruling could provide a resolution to one of Saudi Arabia’s longest-running debt sagas.

Saad, with interests from banking to health care, defaulted together with another conglomerate, Ahmad Hamad Al-Gosaibi and Brothers, in 2009, leaving banks with unpaid debts of about $22 billion.

Creditors have spent the past 10 years pursuing Saad, which is based in Alkhobar, for claims estimated at between $11 billion and $16 billion.

“This is a landmark step for all stakeholders since 2009,” said Ahmed Ismail, chief executive of Reemas Consultants, which was appointed as Saad’s financial adviser in late 2017 to find a settlement with creditors.

“The regional and international creditors represent more than 85 percent of total debt, some of whom advised filing under the new bankruptcy law. Given that it is more or less aligned with regional and international commercial law practices, the probability of its success is much higher.”

The commercial court in Dammam last month approved an application for financial reorganisation under the terms of the Saudi bankruptcy law and appointed an independent trustee to oversee the process. 

The trustee, Saleh Al-Naim, sent a notice to creditors announcing the beginning of the financial reorganisation proceedings, and asked them to submit their claims within 90 days.

Saad’s filing is among the first to be accepted under Saudi Arabia’s bankruptcy law, which came into effect last August and is part of the Saudi government’s efforts to make the economy more attractive to investors.

Until last year the main options for debt defaults were liquidation or cash injections. The law provides more options and regulates procedures such as settlements and liquidation.

Topics: Maan Al-Sanea Saad Group Alkhobar bankruptcy

BRUSSELS: A Saudi Shoura Council delegation met with European Parliament member Geoffrey Van Orden at the parliament’s headquarters in Brussels on Friday. The delegation was headed by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, a member of the council and chairman of the Saudi-European Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations and other topics of common interest. 

The delegation also met Pol Van Den Driessche, chairman of the Belgian Inter-Parliamentary Union Group, and reviewed Saudi-Belgian relations, stressing the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties between the council and the Belgian Parliament. 

Council members Nayef Al-Roumi, Hoda Al-Helaissi and Mosaed Al-Feryan, and head of the Saudi mission to the EU, Saad Al-Arifi, attended both meetings. 

Prince Khalid said that the visit is in the context of the special relations between the Kingdom and the EU, supported by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He noted that the delegation reviewed Saudi Vision 2030, an important strategy that has started a qualitative shift for the Kingdom.

The delegation confirmed the political and economic importance of Saudi Arabia in the Arab world, and its active role on the international level.

With the support of its Chairman, Abdullah ibn Muhammed Al ash-Sheikh, the council is a pioneer in parliamentary diplomacy to bolster Saudi relations through friendship committees with various parliamentary councils and unions, he said.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council European Parliament Saudi-European Parliamentary Friendship Committee

