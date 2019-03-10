You are here

﻿

Daesh ploy halts final assault on ‘caliphate’

A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) checks a makeshift camp for Daesh militants and their families in the town of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on March 9, 2019. (AFP / BULENT KILIC)
Suspected Daesh militants walk next to a makeshift camp for Daesh families in the town of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on March 9, 2019. (AFP / BULENT KILIC)
Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
AFP
  • SDF fighters paused military operations as more women and children emerged from the last Daesh holdout
  • Some experts believe Daesh may be something more sinister
BAGHOUZ, Syria: Kurdish forces and international aid organizations admitted on Saturday they have no idea how many civilians remain inside the last sliver of Daesh territory in northeast Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) paused military operations against Daesh militants holed up in Baghouz on the banks of the Euphrates as more women and children emerged from the village, days after it was thought only a few hundred foreign fighters remained.

“They’re coming from underground... they’re never-ending,” said one SDF official.

More than 62,000 people have flooded Al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria, and thousands more are expected, the UN said. The International Rescue Committee said Al-Hol was at “breaking point.”

“No one could have guessed that such a large number of women and children were still living in Baghouz,” spokeswoman Misty Buswell said.

One of the refugees, Umm Aboud, a mother of four from the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab, said: “There’s still more. You see how many people have come out in the past few days, there’s that many still inside.”

Some experts believe Daesh is merely trying to delay the final destruction of its so-called “caliphate,” while others believe it may be something more sinister.

Daesh have been regularly “releasing certain numbers of people, including fighters, in controlled amounts” in an attempt to buy time, said analyst Mutlu Civiroglu, on the ground in eastern Syria.

“If they really wanted to surrender, they would have ... and if they wanted to fight again, they could have,” he said. The delay was “a deliberate effort, maybe to prepare for something else ... what that is, though, is unclear.”

In Iraq, Daesh have gone to ground, staging waves of killings and kidnappings. In Syria, they hold out in remote desert areas and have carried out bombings in areas controlled by the SDF.

Daesh said on Saturday they had carried out a suicide car bomb attack near the Syrian town of Manbij to signal to foreign troops that they were not safe in the country. Manbij is controlled by a Kurdish militia allied to the SDF.

Meanwhile, the SDF confirmed on Saturday that a baby boy born in a refugee camp to a London teenager who ran away from home to join Daesh in Syria had died.

Shamima Begum, 19, was stripped of her British citizenship on security grounds last month, leaving her in a detention camp in Syria where her baby died, the third of her infant children to die since she ran away from home to join Daesh in Syria in 2015.

Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Syria’s ancient Aleppo souk poised to regain its bustle

ALEPPO: On the domed roof of a historical market in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, architect Bassel Al-Daher moves between workers painstakingly working to erase the scars of war.
Men wearing vests and helmets repair parts of the roof still bearing visible traces of the four-year-long battle for the former rebel stronghold.
They cover its charred surface with a fresh coat of white paint as part of a wider effort to rehabilitate the Saqatiya market, or souk in Arabic.
Located in the old quarters of Syria’s second city, the market dates back to the Ottoman period.
“I feel like I’m redrawing history by restoring this souk,” says Daher, 42, one of six architects overseeing its revival as the country’s conflict marks its eighth year next week.
“For me, it’s the project of a lifetime.”
The Saqatiya souk covers an area of more than 1,500 square meters (16,000 square feet) and used to house more than 50 shops before Syria’s conflict landed in Aleppo in 2012.
It is located near other landmarks of Aleppo’s Old City, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site that served as a frontline during clashes that ended in 2016.
Russia-backed regime forces that year retook control of the eastern side of the city, much of which remains in ruins.
The celebrated citadel, a jewel of medieval architecture whose surrounding wall was damaged by a blast in July 2015, is visible from the market’s roof.
The Umayyad mosque, an ancient site that dates back to the 11th century, is within walking distance.
Clashes in April 2013 reduced the mosque’s minaret to an unrecognizable pile of blocks.

UNESCO estimates that as much as 60 percent of the Old City was severely damaged.
Saqatiya market fared better than most, with 30 percent battered during the fighting, says Daher.
It shows signs of major damage but no sign of collapse, Syria’s antiquities authority said in a report last month.
Restoration works began on November 1 after Syrian authorities signed a partnership agreement with the Aga Khan Foundation in Syria.
Renovations are expected to be completed in July, according to Daher.
Workers are focusing on erasing all “signs of war” from the market and correct old construction violations.
“The broader aim is to bring merchants back to their shops,” he says.
Saqatiya market is one of around 37 souks surrounding the Aleppo citadel, the oldest of their kind in the world.
They stretch from the western part of the Old City to the gates of the citadel in the east, covering an area of around 160,000 square meters.
For centuries, they were the commercial heart of the ancient city and served as a key trading hub between the East and the West, says Alaa Al-Sayyed, a historian and specialist on the Old City.
The expert, who is also overseeing the restoration, says “they are more than 2,000 years old.”
“They are the longest and oldest covered markets in the world,” he says.
They consist of dozens of shops, schools, mosques and bathhouses.

In their long history, this is not the first time the markets have had to be restored.
Over two millennia, they have weathered numerous earthquakes and conquests, but “every time they were rebuilt,” he says.
Diyaa Al-Issa, 38, wears a white helmet and uniform as he works on renovating a massive gate in the market.
He is one of around 60 men involved in restoration works.
Before the conflict, Issa used to work in renovation and maintenance of the city’s ancient heritage.
“Renovations today are nothing like those we used to carry out in the past,” he says.
“We used to restore stones affected by moisture, wind and time,” he says.
“But today we are treating stones that have been charred and damaged by shrapnel, and we are rebuilding some domes that have been completely destroyed.”
Issa hopes the souk can be restored in a way that does not alter its historical character or dispense with too may of the original materials.
His colleague, Mohammed Baqiya, 47, is looking forward to the market coming back to life.
“The stone will be restored,” he says.
But “what is most important is the return of shop owners and people who used to bring life to the souk,” he says.
“It does not matter how beautiful the souk will be,” he says. It will mean nothing “if it is empty of people.”

