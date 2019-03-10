You are here

FaceOf: Dr. Fatima Al-Hamlan, Saudi scientist and assistant professor

Dr. Fatima Al-Hamlan is a scientist and assistant professor at the Department of Infection and Immunity at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh. 

She joined the center as a post-doctorate fellow and global clinical scholar in June 2013, and remained in that position until March 2016. She became a research scientist and head of the Scientific Information Office in April 2016.

Al-Hamlan’s focus is on conducting women’s health research, and promoting the health and well-being of Saudi females.

Her research experience relates to pregnancy, mortality, parturition, blood pressure, diabetes, and sexual behavior as risk factors for the human papillomavirus infection.

She has been a founding member and vice president of the Riyadh-based Rofaida Women’s Health Organization since 2016. 

Al-Hamlan has received awards for her scientific contributions to her field of specialization, and for being an accomplished woman. 

They include the Women Pioneers in Health Sciences Research Award in 2018, and the Sayadati Young Saudi Scientist Award in 2015.

She holds a master’s degree in population genetics from Washington State University, and a Ph.D. in microbiology, molecular biology and biochemistry from the University of Idaho. 

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Al-Hamlan told Arab News: “Women have made strides in many fields in a short time. This has raised our expectations ... We want more and consider it our right.”

Topics: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center Dr. Fatima Al-Hamlan #FaceOf FaceOf

