Makkah governor to launch third special award for moderation

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
MAKKAH: A major Saudi award aimed at recognizing moderate thinking and the rejection of extremism will be launched on Sunday by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
The third Moderation Award will highlight the Kingdom’s stance on the issue through promotion and support of the work of pioneering and creative individuals and groups.
As well as encouraging positive role models, the awards program aims to increase awareness in Arab communities of moderate attitudes and combating extremism in all its forms.
The award will be launched during a meeting in Jeddah presided over by Prince Khalid and attended by the president of King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), Dr. Abdulrahman Obaid AI-Youbi, and members of the award’s executive committee.
The meeting will discuss the committee’s roles and responsibilities, and administrative and organizational matters surrounding the awards.
Dr. Hassan bin Yahya Al-Manakhra, executive director of the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Center for Moderation at KAU, hailed the prince’s dedication to overseeing the progress of the award.
Praising Prince Khalid for initiating the award and his vision, Al-Manakhra said the message was clear: “No to extremism, no to takfir (declaring others as non-believers), and no to alienation. Yes, to moderation in thought, politics, and economy.”
The Center for Moderation sets out to prove to the world that Islam is a religion for all times and places, as it preaches moderation and rejects terrorism, tyranny and despotism.

Saudi Shoura Council delegation meets European MPs in Brussels

Updated 10 March 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Shoura Council delegation meets European MPs in Brussels

Updated 10 March 2019
SPA
0

BRUSSELS: A Saudi Shoura Council delegation met with European Parliament member Geoffrey Van Orden at the parliament’s headquarters in Brussels on Friday. The delegation was headed by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, a member of the council and chairman of the Saudi-European Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations and other topics of common interest. 

The delegation also met Pol Van Den Driessche, chairman of the Belgian Inter-Parliamentary Union Group, and reviewed Saudi-Belgian relations, stressing the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties between the council and the Belgian Parliament. 

Council members Nayef Al-Roumi, Hoda Al-Helaissi and Mosaed Al-Feryan, and head of the Saudi mission to the EU, Saad Al-Arifi, attended both meetings. 

Prince Khalid said that the visit is in the context of the special relations between the Kingdom and the EU, supported by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He noted that the delegation reviewed Saudi Vision 2030, an important strategy that has started a qualitative shift for the Kingdom.

The delegation confirmed the political and economic importance of Saudi Arabia in the Arab world, and its active role on the international level.

With the support of its Chairman, Abdullah ibn Muhammed Al ash-Sheikh, the council is a pioneer in parliamentary diplomacy to bolster Saudi relations through friendship committees with various parliamentary councils and unions, he said.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council European Parliament Saudi-European Parliamentary Friendship Committee

