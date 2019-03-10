Makkah governor to launch third special award for moderation

MAKKAH: A major Saudi award aimed at recognizing moderate thinking and the rejection of extremism will be launched on Sunday by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
The third Moderation Award will highlight the Kingdom’s stance on the issue through promotion and support of the work of pioneering and creative individuals and groups.
As well as encouraging positive role models, the awards program aims to increase awareness in Arab communities of moderate attitudes and combating extremism in all its forms.
The award will be launched during a meeting in Jeddah presided over by Prince Khalid and attended by the president of King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), Dr. Abdulrahman Obaid AI-Youbi, and members of the award’s executive committee.
The meeting will discuss the committee’s roles and responsibilities, and administrative and organizational matters surrounding the awards.
Dr. Hassan bin Yahya Al-Manakhra, executive director of the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Center for Moderation at KAU, hailed the prince’s dedication to overseeing the progress of the award.
Praising Prince Khalid for initiating the award and his vision, Al-Manakhra said the message was clear: “No to extremism, no to takfir (declaring others as non-believers), and no to alienation. Yes, to moderation in thought, politics, and economy.”
The Center for Moderation sets out to prove to the world that Islam is a religion for all times and places, as it preaches moderation and rejects terrorism, tyranny and despotism.
