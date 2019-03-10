You are here

Parents of British tourist missing in Guatemala make emotional plea

This handout photo obtained March 9, 2019 courtesy of the Lucie Blackman Trust shows British national Catherine Shaw, 23, who was last seen Monday, March 4, 2019 at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala, near the country's fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City. (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
  She had been traveling in Guatemala for two weeks having previously been in Mexico and California, leaving home in England in September 2018, according to the charity
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
GUATEMALA CITY: The parents of a British tourist who has been missing in Guatemala for the past five days launched an emotional appeal for her return Saturday as authorities continued their investigation.
Catherine Shaw, 23, was last seen Monday at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna near the country’s fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City.
The area is famous for its lakes beneath towering volcanoes. Lake Atitlan is one of Guatemala’s main tourist attractions.
Her parents put up a video appeal on the Twitter account of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that provides support to the families who have relatives missing, murdered or in a crisis abroad.
“Hello Catherine, we’ve been out of touch for five days and we, your family, your friends, we really need to know you’re happy and that you’re well. So please get in touch, get in touch with us, and we really need you home,” said her mother, who did not provide her name on the video.
“If anybody has any information, at all, please contact us, the Lucie Blackman Trust, or the police,” added her father. “Please come home, sweetheart.”
Shaw was described as being five feet seven inches tall (170 centimeters) and of slim build, with blonde hair, blue eyes and piercings in her nose, lip and ears.
She had been traveling in Guatemala for two weeks having previously been in Mexico and California, leaving home in England in September 2018, according to the charity.
Eduardo Smith, the British embassy spokesman, told Prensa Libre that embassy staff were working with Guatemalan police on the case.

Topics: Guatemala City

Tibet supporters in India mark 60 years since uprising

Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
AFP
  • Supporters of the 83-year-old peace icon chanted and prayed at the Buddhist shrine in mountainous Dharamsala
  • Some had “Free Tibet” painted on their faces along with the colors and distinct golden sun of the iconic flag
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
AFP
DHARAMSALA, India: Huge crowds gathered at the Dalai Lama’s temple in India Sunday to commemorate 60 years since the failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule that drove the spiritual leader into exile.
Supporters of the 83-year-old peace icon chanted and prayed at the Buddhist shrine in mountainous Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama established a government-in-exile after fleeing a deadly Chinese crackdown in Tibet in 1959.
Devotees in the Indian hill station the Dalai Lama has called home for six decades waved Tibet’s colorful “snow lion” flag, which China has outlawed as a symbol of separatism.
Some had “Free Tibet” painted on their faces along with the colors and distinct golden sun of the iconic flag.
The Dalai Lama himself was not present at the anniversary ceremony, but chief representatives of the exiled Tibetan administration and foreign dignitaries gathered for the solemn occasion.
Performers dressed in traditional attire danced and recited Tibetan songs at the temple for guests, which organizers said included parliamentarians from 10 nations.
A minute’s silence was held at the outset to remember those killed when China brutally crushed the fledgling Tibetan revolt, a crackdown the government in-exile claimed killed tens of thousands.
Buddhist Tibet, a vast Himalayan area of plateaus and mountains, declared independence from China in the early 20th century but Beijing took back control in 1951, having sent in thousands of troops.
The Dalai Lama — chosen at the age of two in 1937 as the 14th incarnation of Tibetan Buddhism’s supreme religious leader — was enthroned as head of state after the Chinese invasion.
His co-existence with the Beijing authorities was tense and when the Chinese authorities summoned him to an event without his bodyguards on March 10, Tibetans feared a trap that could endanger their leader.
Thousands of his supporters assembled at his summer palace to prevent him from leaving; thousands more demonstrated in Lhasa to demand the Chinese depart, the Dalai Lama would later say.
Beijing sent more troops into Tibet, and in the bloodshed that followed, refugees poured over the border into Dharamsala — already then a sanctuary for Tibetan exiles fleeing Chinese repression.
The Dalai Lama evaded Chinese authorities and slipped away dressed as a soldier, escaping to India with an entourage of supporters in a gruelling two-week trek through the Himalaya.
There he formed a government-in-exile and demanded autonomy for Tibet, a decades-long quest that would earn him worldwide respect as a figure of nonviolence. He won the Nobel Prize in 1989.
He remains a thorn in the side to China, which adamantly rejects any suggestion of Tibetan autonomy and blacklisted the Dalai Lama as a dangerous “separatist.”
Beijing continues to be accused of political and religious repression in the region, but insists Tibetans enjoy extensive freedoms and that it has brought economic growth.

Topics: India Tibet Dalai Lama

