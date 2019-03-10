You are here

  • Home
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged
﻿

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

Updated 10 March 2019
AP
0

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

  • The couple posted an Instagram photo of their hands with a massive engagement ring on Lopez’s ring finger
  • It will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second
Updated 10 March 2019
AP
0

LOS ANGELES: J-Rod is taking it to the next level — superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez are engaged.
The couple posted an Instagram photo of their hands with a massive engagement ring on Lopez’s ring finger. The former Yankees shortstop captioned his photo with “she said yes” and a heart emoji.
The couple has been dating since early 2017 and later that year landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with their celebrity couple nickname, J-Rod.
In January, Rodriguez told The Associated Press that he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and now “are in our 40s and trying to live the best lives possible.” He said Lopez throughout her career had “destroyed the word ‘no’ ” and how much he related to her recent film “Second Act.”
It will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Hollywood

Related

0
Fashion
Jennifer Lopez glows in a Rami Kadi gown
0
World
Leftist Lopez Obrador sworn in as Mexico’s new president

R. Kelly released from jail after paying child support

Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
0

R. Kelly released from jail after paying child support

  • The R&B superstar was taken into custody Wednesday after failing to come up with the $161,000
  • Kelly is due back in court later this month
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
0

CHICAGO: Singer R. Kelly was released from jail Saturday after paying child support following a previous detention on sex abuse charges.
The R&B superstar was taken into custody Wednesday after failing to come up with the $161,000 he owed in payments to his ex-wife and their three children.
“I promise you we’re going to straighten all this stuff out,” Kelly, 52, told journalists as he left prison.
It was the second time Kelly was freed from the Cook County jail in his hometown Chicago.
He also exited the prison on February 25 after taking several days to arrange payment of a $100,000 bail for a separate case that saw him accused of sexually abusing four women, including three teenagers.
Kelly is due back in court in both cases later this month.
The abuse in the criminal case is alleged to have occurred between May 1998 and January 2010.
The details of the case echoed previous accusations of sexual misconduct that have dogged the artist for the last two decades.
In 2002, he was criminally charged for allegedly filming himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was tried in that case and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.
A 2017 BuzzFeed report later alleged he had kept women as virtual sex slaves at homes he owns in Chicago and Atlanta.
And in January, a six-part documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly” was released. It said he had engaged in sexual, mental and physical abuse of girls and women.

Topics: r. kelly

Related

0
Art & Culture
R. Kelly in jail over child support
0
Offbeat
Singer R. Kelly, facing sex abuse charges, gets $1 million bail

Latest updates

China will not devalue renminbi to spur exports: central bank chief
0
Newspaper accuses Qatar of offering $880 mln payment to Fifa
0
Germany warns of Turkey’s refusal to accredit journalists
0
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi involved in fatal crash
0
India to announce dates for general election
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.