You are here

  • Home
  • China protests US criticism of policies on religion
﻿

China protests US criticism of policies on religion

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 March 2019
AP
0

China protests US criticism of policies on religion

  • The foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong said the speech Sam Brownback gave Friday “slandered” China’s religious policies
  • US officials and UN experts say China is believed to be holding 1 million Uighurs
Updated 10 March 2019
AP
0

HONG KONG: China has issued a protest over remarks the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom made criticizing Beijing’s polices toward Muslim and Tibetan Buddhist minorities and saying the country was “at war with faith.”
The foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong said the speech Sam Brownback gave Friday “slandered” China’s religious policies. It said it had registered its dissatisfaction Saturday with the US Consulate in the semi-autonomous Chinese region, where the speech was given.
China’s constitution and laws protect freedom of religion and critics should “cease their slander of China’s policies on religion and the situation with freedom of faith and cease using religious issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” the office said in a statement.
US officials and UN experts say China is believed to be holding 1 million Uighurs, Muslims and members of other majority Muslim ethnic groups in political education camps in Xinjiang. The US and other governments have criticized the crackdown.
The Chinese government says those camps are vocational training centers designed to rid the region of extremism.
Brownback said President Donald Trump’s administration is “deeply concerned and considered it a deliberate attempt by Beijing to redefine and control these Muslim minority groups, (their) identity, culture and faith.”
He urged Beijing to grant free access to the camps to investigate claims of abuse of inmates.
More generally, Brownback said, China is “at war with faith.”
“It’s a war they will not win,” he said. “The Chinese Communist Party must hear the cry of its people for religious freedom.”
Brownback was expected to meet local religious leaders and religious studies students and instructors while in Hong Kong. The territory enjoys freedom of speech and religion far beyond that in mainland China, where the officially atheist government keeps tight control over any potential challenges to its authority.
Brownback, the former governor of Kansas, was due to travel to Taiwan for a regional meeting on religious freedom Monday.
In his speech, the Catholic conservative called on China to release Wang Yi and John Cao Sanqiang, detained pastors in the “underground” church that operates independently of official government agencies.

Topics: China US

Related

0
Business & Economy
China hopeful on US trade talks: official
0
World
China to fight ‘for legitimate rights’ of Huawei and others

Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi involved in fatal crash

Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
AP
0

Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi involved in fatal crash

  • The Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed
  • The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa’s largest carrier
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
AP
0

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: An Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 people thought to be on board crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning from Ethiopia’s capital while headed to Nairobi, the airline said.

Ethiopia’s state broadcaster said all passengers aboard the plane were dead.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash of the Boeing 737-8 MAX plane, which was new and had been delivered to the airline in November.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, widely considered the best-managed airline in Africa, calls itself Africa’s largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

The airline’s statement said 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on the plane that crashed six minutes after departing Addis Ababa on its way to Kenya’s capital. The crash occurred around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers south of Addis Ababa, at 8:44A.M. The passengers aboard the flight were from 33 countries, the state broadcaster said.

While the airline said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties,” a separate statement by the Ethiopian prime minister’s office offered its “deepest condolences” to families.

“My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board,” Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said, as many Kenyans braced for the worst.

Records show that the plane was new. The Planespotters civil aviation database shows that the Boeing 737-8 MAX was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in mid-November.

In October, another Boeing 737-8 MAX plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, killing all 189 people on board. The cockpit data recorder showed that the jet’s airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights, though Lion Air initially claimed that problems with the aircraft had been fixed.

The last deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane was in 2010, when the plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Beirut killing all 90 people on board.

Sunday’s crash comes as the country’s reformist prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has vowed to open up the airline and other sectors to foreign investment in a major transformation of the state-centered economy.

Ethiopian Airlines has been expanding assertively, recently opening a route to Moscow and in January inaugurating a new passenger terminal in Addis Ababa to triple capacity.

Speaking at the inauguration, the prime minister challenged the airline to build a new “Airport City” terminal in Bishoftu — where Sunday’s crash occurred.

Topics: aviation Ethiopian Airlines

Related

0
Corporate News
Ethiopian Airlines named best African carrier in 2018
0
Corporate News
Ethiopian Airlines wins Aviation 100 award

Latest updates

Hardened, mostly foreign Daesh fighters take final stand at last Syrian enclave
0
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi involved in fatal crash
0
Egypt's Sisi nominates Major General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister
0
How a vintage film format brought ‘Apollo 11’ back to life
0
Bahrain’s Bapco sees oil trading opportunities as it expands refinery
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.