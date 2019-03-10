You are here

Malaysia deports six Egyptians despite concerns over torture, rights abuses

Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people in the past few years for suspected links to militant groups. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
Malaysia deports six Egyptians despite concerns over torture, rights abuses

  • The suspects include five people who confessed to being part of Egypt’s banned Muslim Brotherhood
  • The Tunisian and one of the Egyptians deported were members of Ansar Al-Sharia Al-Tunisia
Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has deported six Egyptians and a Tunisian suspected of being linked to extremist militant groups abroad.
The suspects include five people who confessed to being part of Egypt’s banned Muslim Brotherhood, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement on Sunday.
The Tunisian and one of the Egyptians deported were members of Ansar Al-Sharia Al-Tunisia, which is listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations, Mohamad Fuzi said.
The two, both in their early 20s, had previously been detained for attempting to enter another country illegally in 2016. They allegedly used fake passports to enter Malaysia with the intention of traveling to and launching an attack in a third country, police said.
“Members of this terror group are suspected of being involved in plans to carry out large-scale attacks in other countries,” Mohamad Fuzi said.
The other five Egyptians confessed to being members of the Muslim Brotherhood, and are accused of providing shelter, transport and employment for the two linked to Ansar Al-Sharia.
“As the presence of these foreigners constitute a security risk, all suspects have been deported to their native country and... recommendations have been made to blacklist them from entering Malaysia for life,” Mohamad Fuzi said, adding that two Malaysians were detained in the counter-terror operation.
However, Amnesty International Malaysia said the Egyptians deported were now at risk of enforced disappearance, torture, prolonged detention and unfair trials.
“We urge the Malaysian government to respect the principle of non-refoulement and ensure that those at risk of persecution or risk of irreparable harm in another country, including torture, are not deported,” said the group’s executive director Shamini Darshni Kaliemuthu.
Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people in the past few years for suspected links to militant groups, after gunmen allied with Daesh carried out a series of attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighboring Indonesia, in January 2016.
A grenade attack on a bar on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, in June 2016 wounded eight people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, the first such strike on Malaysian soil.

Topics: Malaysia

No survivors from Ethiopian Airlines crash with 157 on board: state media

Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
AP
No survivors from Ethiopian Airlines crash with 157 on board: state media

  • The Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed
  • The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa’s largest carrier
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
AP
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopia’s state broadcaster said all passengers aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 were dead, after the plane crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning from Ethiopia’s capital while headed to Nairobi.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash of the Boeing 737-8 MAX plane, which was new and had been delivered to the airline in November.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, widely considered the best-managed airline in Africa, calls itself Africa’s largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

The airline’s statement said 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on the plane that crashed six minutes after departing Addis Ababa on its way to Kenya’s capital. The crash occurred around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers south of Addis Ababa, at 8:44A.M. The passengers aboard the flight were from 33 countries, the state broadcaster said.

While the airline said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties,” a separate statement by the Ethiopian prime minister’s office offered its “deepest condolences” to families.

“My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board,” Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said, as many Kenyans braced for the worst.

Records show that the plane was new. The Planespotters civil aviation database shows that the Boeing 737-8 MAX was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in mid-November.

 

 

In October, another Boeing 737-8 MAX plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, killing all 189 people on board. The cockpit data recorder showed that the jet’s airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights, though Lion Air initially claimed that problems with the aircraft had been fixed.

The last deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane was in 2010, when the plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Beirut killing all 90 people on board.

Watch the flight route of ET 302

Sunday’s crash comes as the country’s reformist prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has vowed to open up the airline and other sectors to foreign investment in a major transformation of the state-centered economy.

Ethiopian Airlines has been expanding assertively, recently opening a route to Moscow and in January inaugurating a new passenger terminal in Addis Ababa to triple capacity.

Speaking at the inauguration, the prime minister challenged the airline to build a new “Airport City” terminal in Bishoftu — where Sunday’s crash occurred.

Topics: aviation Ethiopian Airlines

