China will not devalue renminbi to spur exports: central bank chief

US President Donald Trump has long accused Beijing of manipulating the renminbi to gain a trade advantage. (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
China will not devalue renminbi to spur exports: central bank chief

  • US President Donald Trump has long accused Beijing of manipulating its currency to gain a trade advantage
  • Washington has been seeking assurances on the exchange rate in the ongoing trade talks between the two nations
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
BEIJING: China has gone to great lengths to support its currency and would not devalue the renminbi to spur exports or combat trade frictions, the governor of the central bank said Sunday.
Speaking on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary session, Yi Gang said Washington and Beijing had discussed exchange rates in recent trade talks and reached a consensus on many “crucial” issues.
US President Donald Trump has long accused Beijing of manipulating its currency to gain a trade advantage and Washington has been seeking assurances on the exchange rate in the ongoing trade talks between the two nations.
“Let me stress here that we will never use the exchange rate for the purpose of competition, nor will we use the exchange rate to increase China’s exports or as a tool in handling trade frictions,” said Yi.
“We have committed not to do this,” Yi told reporters.
He noted the US Treasury Department had declined many times to label China a currency manipulator in its semi-annual report on international exchange rates.
Beijing and Washington have been locked in a bruising trade war since last year, imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, which has left global markets reeling.
“The two sides reached consensus on many crucial and important issues,” Yi said, without specifying which issues.
China’s banking regulator told reporters earlier this week that the two sides would reach a consensus on the exchange rate and indicated it would not be a sticking point in the way of a larger trade agreement.
“China’s efforts and achievements in maintaining the basic stability of the renminbi exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level are recognized by the whole world,” Yi said.
In the past three or four years the exchange rate had been under market pressure to depreciate, Yi said, adding that Beijing had used up $1 trillion of China’s foreign currency reserves to stabilize the currency.
There have been conflicting comments from Washington and Beijing on the progress of negotiations.
Beijing is hopeful about its next round of trade talks with the US, China’s vice minister for commerce Wang Shouwen said Saturday, after revealing that top negotiators had tried to hammer out a deal over a lunch of burgers and eggplant chicken in a recent round of talks.
Donald Trump on Friday said he remains optimistic but will not sign a pact unless it is a “very good deal,” and a top economic adviser said the US president could walk away from a bad deal.
The two sides were thought to be readying for a Trump-Xi meeting at the end of March, but the US ambassador to China said Friday that the two countries were not yet ready to bring together the two leaders for a summit and deal signing.

Bahrain’s Bapco sees oil trading opportunities as it expands refinery

Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
Bahrain’s Bapco sees oil trading opportunities as it expands refinery

  • The expansion will boost the capacity of its Sitra oil refinery to 360,000 barrels per day
  • The small non-OPEC Gulf oil producer, with around 124.6 million barrels of proven reserves, gets its oil revenue from two fields
Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Bahrain plans to commission its expanded oil refinery by early 2023, allowing it to sell and trade more petroleum products in the Gulf region and Asia, the chief executive of state-owned oil company Bapco said.
The expansion will boost the capacity of its Sitra oil refinery to 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the current 267,000 bpd, Bapco CEO Pete Bartlett said.
Bapco currently receives 220,000-230,000 bpd of crude from state oil company Saudi Aramco and will import the same volume during the refinery’s expansion, with commissioning scheduled for late 2022 or early 2023, Bartlett said.
In October 2018 Aramco and Bapco announced the commissioning of the AB-4, a new phase of the Saudi-Bahrain crude oil pipeline, capable of transporting up to 350,000 bpd, which would serve Bahrain’s planned refinery expansion.
“We are on track,” Bartlett said of the expansion.
The small non-OPEC Gulf oil producer, with around 124.6 million barrels of proven reserves, gets its oil revenue from two fields: the onshore Bahrain field, and the offshore Abu Safah field, which is shared with Saudi Arabia. The Bahrain field produces around 50,000 bpd.
Bahrain and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia split revenues from the 300,000-bpd Abu Safah field, where production is overseen by Aramco.
“Aramco and Bapco are strong partners and so our purchases of feedstock are unaffected by what OPEC is doing in terms of managing its own sales,” Bartlett said when asked whether Saudi exports to Bahrain would be affected by OPEC-led supply cuts.
The refinery expansion and resulting production increase may prompt Bapco to focus more on spot trading, but the company is unlikely to establish its own trading joint venture like other national oil companies in the Middle East, Bartlett said.
“We will buy more feedstock and will be trading more products,” Bartlett said, adding the company would continue to look also at trading spot cargoes.
“We will be looking to develop off-take arrangements and sale arrangements further but our core markets will remain within the greater GCC (Gulf region) and increasingly we will find ourselves competing for opportunities in Asia.”
Around 88 percent of the crude that Bapco refines comes from neighboring Saudi Arabia, and the rest from Bahrain’s field.
The refinery’s expansion project financing – which is over $4 billion in size – will be finalized in March, Bartlett said.
“We have been actively working with a number of export credit agencies and commercial banks ... We’re on the cusp of concluding the financing arrangements.”
Bapco had awarded contracts for the project to a consortium comprising TechnipFMC, Samsung Engineering and Tecnicas Reunidas.
Bahrain announced last year its largest ever oil discovery, off the coast, estimated to have at least 80 billion barrels of tight oil, and deep gas resources in the region of 10-20 billion cubic feet.
It is talking to US oil companies with shale oil expertise about developing those resources and hopes to have an interested company by the end of the year, the country’s oil minister said last month.

