Egypt's Sisi names military general as transport minister after train crash

Fire fighters and onlookers gather at the scene of a fiery train crash at the Egyptian capital Cairo's main railway station on February 27, 2019. (AFP)
  • The pervious minister resigned after the train crash in Cairo
  • The new appointment is still pending for approval
CAIRO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed military General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister on Sunday, after the previous minister resigned following a train crash that left more than 20 dead at Cairo's main station last month.
Wazir serves as head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, one of the main owners of the new administrative capital being built outside Cairo and a developer of large infrastructure and national projects commissioned by Sisi.
The previous minister, Hisham Arafat, stepped down immediately after the Feb. 27 crash, in which a locomotive smashed through station buffers and burst into flames, killing at least 22 and injuring dozens.
"When this (the accident) happened, we said the person who will take over (the ministry) is Kamel al-Wazir," Sisi said during a seminar organised by the armed forces to celebrate martyrs' day.
Sisi told Wazir, who frequently appears alongside the president at public events, that he can call upon any support he needs to revamp the rail system from all state institutions, including the military.
"If you want officers from the vehicles administration, the armoured vehicles or the engineers .. I don't have a problem," he said, as he turned to Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki, who was also on stage along with the speaker of parliament.
He then promoted Wazir from major general to lieutenant general, pinning new epaulettes on his uniform.
The appointment is part of what analysts say is a broader trend to expand the role of the military since Sisi led the 2013 military overthrow of Egypt's first freely-elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Parliament is currently debating proposed constitutional changes that could allow Sisi to stay in power until 2034 and tighten his control over the judiciary.
The changes include amending article 200 of the constitution to add that the military has a duty to protect "the constitution and democracy and the fundamental makeup of the country and its civil nature".
The military's economic and civilian activities have expanded since Sisi became president in 2014, and companies owned by the military have flourished, causing concern amongst local businessmen and foreign investors.
"This trend is rooted in the claim that the military is uniquely capable of delivering results," said Timothy Kaldas, non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.
"(This), in turn, justifies the military's expanding control over state institutions and participation in the economy as its businesses and enterprises continue to grow and diversify," he added.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egypt Cairo train crash

Netanyahu warns Hamas after Gaza unrest

Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
AFP
0

Netanyahu warns Hamas after Gaza unrest

  • ‘We’ll do whatever is necessary to return the peace and quiet to the Gaza border communities, and the entire south’
  • Earlier Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in Gaza after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit the Jewish state
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas Sunday that Israel would not hesitate to launch a “large-scale operation” in Gaza, as daily exchanges with the Palestinian territory threatened a wider escalation.
Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu noted that while “rogue factions” were behind the recent Gaza “provocations,” it “did not exempt Hamas,” the enclave’s Islamist rulers, of responsibility.
“I’ve heard people in Gaza saying that since we’re in an election campaign, a large-scale operation is out of the question,” he further said, referring to April 9 Israeli polls.
“I’d suggest to Hamas — don’t count on it. We’ll do whatever is necessary to return the peace and quiet to the Gaza border communities, and the entire south.”
Earlier Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in Gaza after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit the Jewish state, the army said.
“Fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the northern Gaza Strip in addition to two Hamas vessels,” a statement from the army said.
The attacks were in response to a rocket fired from Gaza late Saturday “in addition to the continued violence emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the army said.
The rocket hit an open field in Israel’s Eshkol region, causing no casualties or damages, a local government spokeswoman said.
A security source in Gaza said a Hamas site in the northern Gaza Strip was hit as well as fishing boats west of Deir Al-Balah in the central part of the coastal enclave.
The source denied the boats belonged to Hamas’s armed wing. No one was injured.
Gazans have been launching balloons carrying explosive devices at Israel and stepping up attempts to damage the border fence on a daily basis for more than 10 days, prompting Israeli retaliation.
Israeli forces said Saturday they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the coastal enclave the night before.
At least 253 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border protests and clashes.
Others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.
Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

Topics: Hamas Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Palestine

