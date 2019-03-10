You are here

Hardened, mostly foreign Daesh fighters take final stand at last Syrian enclave

Smokes rises from a makeshift camp for Daesh and their families in Baghouz, the last enclave of the most hardened militants in Syria. (AFP)
BAGHOUZ, Syria: Armed with assault rifles and with faces wrapped in scarves, the Daesh fighters visible at the boundary of their last enclave in eastern Syria are among the hardened militants who appear ready to fight to the death.
Thousands of people — many of them the wives of Daesh fighters and their children — have been streaming out of the besieged enclave at Baghouz for weeks, forcing the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to delay an assault on the last vestige of the militants’ territorial rule.
Reuters TV footage of the Daesh-controlled frontline shows armed militants, most with only their eyes visible, supervising the evacuations from a scrubby patch of agricultural land scattered with vehicles and a few buildings.
The SDF has said the fighters staying put through waves of evacuations are the most hardened foreign militants, wanted by governments around the world, who are likely to fight to the death.
On Saturday, a Reuters witness saw dozens of mostly men cross from Daesh territory into SDF-controlled lines. The SDF said these were wounded Daesh fighters.
A few women in full face-covering black robes and children carrying bags could be seen among the people milling at the frontline. A man on crutches was also visible.
A no-man’s land of about 200 meters separates SDF positions from the Daesh frontline at Baghouz, a collection of hamlets and farmland near the border with Iraq.
Evacuees are screened by the SDF as they emerge and are sent north to the Al-Hol camp, already overcrowded with uprooted Syrians and Iraqis from years of war and struggling to cope with the influx.
After suddenly seizing swathes of land straddling the Iraqi-Syrian border in 2014 and declaring it their caliphate, Daesh was beaten back by numerous local and foreign forces in both countries, suffering major defeats in 2017.
However, the militants remain a threat. In Iraq they have gone to ground, staging waves of killings and kidnappings. In Syria, their comrades hold out in remote desert areas and have carried out bombings in areas controlled by the SDF.

Egypt's Sisi nominates Major General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister

Updated 12 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt's Sisi nominates Major General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister

  • The pervious minister resigned after the train crash in Cairo
  • The new appointment is still pending for approval
Updated 12 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Sunday he had nominated Major General Kamel Al-Wazir as transport minister to replace Hisham Arafat, who resigned after a train crash that killed at least 22 and injured dozens.
Wazir was head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, one of the main owners of the new administrative capital outside Cairo and a builder of large infrastructure and national projects.
Arafat resigned on Feb. 27 following the crash, which took place at Cairo’s main train station when a locomotive failed to stop, smashed through the buffers and burst into flames.
El-Sisi said his decision to appoint Wazir was pending parliamentary approval.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egypt Cairo train crash

