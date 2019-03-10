You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis committed 41 violations within 24 hours: Arab coalition
﻿

Houthis committed 41 violations within 24 hours: Arab coalition

Fighting has erupted in the key port city of Hodeida, the first significant clashes since warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire deal in December. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Houthis committed 41 violations within 24 hours: Arab coalition

  • Yemen's Minister of Human Rights Mohamed Askar called on the United Nations to intervene
  • The minister said also said that due to the Houthis aggression, thousands have been displaced
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Saudi-led Arab coalition said that the Iran-allied Houthi militia committed 41 violations in Hodeidah over the last 24 hours since the cease-fire agreement. 

Yemen's Minister of Human Rights Mohamed Askar called on the United Nations to intervene, saying that the militia targeted displaced persons camps.

The minister said also said that due to the Houthis aggression, thousands have been displaced. 

The Houthis also targeted civilian homes and blew up a mosque in Hajjah, the minister added. 

Yemeni security officials and eyewitnesses told AP that fighting has erupted in the key port city of Hodeida, the first significant clashes since warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire deal in December.
They say the combat began overnight into Sunday, leaving fires burning on the main front lines in the city's east and south, while exchanges of artillery fire shook the beleaguered city.
 

Topics: Yemen

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab Coalition targets Houthi reinforcements in Yemen's Hajar
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi humanitarian aid center continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen

Hardened, mostly foreign Daesh fighters take final stand at last Syrian enclave

Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
0

Hardened, mostly foreign Daesh fighters take final stand at last Syrian enclave

  • The fighters staying put through waves of evacuations are the most hardened foreign militants
  • A no-man’s land of about 200 meters separates SDF positions from the Daesh frontline at Baghouz
Updated 10 March 2019
Reuters
0

BAGHOUZ, Syria: Armed with assault rifles and with faces wrapped in scarves, the Daesh fighters visible at the boundary of their last enclave in eastern Syria are among the hardened militants who appear ready to fight to the death.
Thousands of people — many of them the wives of Daesh fighters and their children — have been streaming out of the besieged enclave at Baghouz for weeks, forcing the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to delay an assault on the last vestige of the militants’ territorial rule.
Reuters TV footage of the Daesh-controlled frontline shows armed militants, most with only their eyes visible, supervising the evacuations from a scrubby patch of agricultural land scattered with vehicles and a few buildings.
The SDF has said the fighters staying put through waves of evacuations are the most hardened foreign militants, wanted by governments around the world, who are likely to fight to the death.
On Saturday, a Reuters witness saw dozens of mostly men cross from Daesh territory into SDF-controlled lines. The SDF said these were wounded Daesh fighters.
A few women in full face-covering black robes and children carrying bags could be seen among the people milling at the frontline. A man on crutches was also visible.
A no-man’s land of about 200 meters separates SDF positions from the Daesh frontline at Baghouz, a collection of hamlets and farmland near the border with Iraq.
Evacuees are screened by the SDF as they emerge and are sent north to the Al-Hol camp, already overcrowded with uprooted Syrians and Iraqis from years of war and struggling to cope with the influx.
After suddenly seizing swathes of land straddling the Iraqi-Syrian border in 2014 and declaring it their caliphate, Daesh was beaten back by numerous local and foreign forces in both countries, suffering major defeats in 2017.
However, the militants remain a threat. In Iraq they have gone to ground, staging waves of killings and kidnappings. In Syria, their comrades hold out in remote desert areas and have carried out bombings in areas controlled by the SDF.

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh ploy halts final assault on ‘caliphate’
0
Middle-East
Defeated Daesh militants, women still defiant

Latest updates

Dubai-based label L’Afshar bags yet another celebrity fan
0
Democracy, North Korea style: Voters cast ballots for pre-approved poll winners
0
Houthis committed 41 violations within 24 hours: Arab coalition
0
Hardened, mostly foreign Daesh fighters take final stand at last Syrian enclave
0
No survivors from Ethiopian Airlines crash with 157 on board: state media
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.