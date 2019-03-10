Houthis committed 41 violations within 24 hours: Arab coalition

The Saudi-led Arab coalition said that the Iran-allied Houthi militia committed 41 violations in Hodeidah over the last 24 hours since the cease-fire agreement.

Yemen's Minister of Human Rights Mohamed Askar called on the United Nations to intervene, saying that the militia targeted displaced persons camps.

The minister said also said that due to the Houthis aggression, thousands have been displaced.

The Houthis also targeted civilian homes and blew up a mosque in Hajjah, the minister added.

Yemeni security officials and eyewitnesses told AP that fighting has erupted in the key port city of Hodeida, the first significant clashes since warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire deal in December.

They say the combat began overnight into Sunday, leaving fires burning on the main front lines in the city's east and south, while exchanges of artillery fire shook the beleaguered city.

