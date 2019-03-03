You are here

  • Home
  • Procter and Gamble committed to gender equality
﻿

Procter and Gamble committed to gender equality

Magesvaran Suranjan, president, P&G APAC and president, P&G IMEA.
Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

Procter and Gamble committed to gender equality

Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

Procter and Gamble (P&G) recently hosted the first #WeSeeEqual Summit for the IMEA (India, Middle East and Africa) region in Mumbai.

“The IMEA #WeSeeEqual Summit is just one step that we are taking as an organization to move toward a gender-equal world. It is important to invest the time to engage in meaningful dialogue with decision-makers and opinion leaders to create the societal shift in creating impact across IMEA,” said Magesvaran Suranjan, president, P&G APAC and president, P&G IMEA.

He said the highlight of the summit was that it was able to gather so many cultures and viewpoints on one platform.

“The entire summit and day was memorable, however the one key takeaway from the summit was the fact that there were so many cultures and viewpoints in one room. It was truly a multicultural and diverse gathering, all of whom attended for a singular and common purpose, which is to create meaningful discourse to collectively identify solutions that address an ongoing challenge of gender equality in the world.”

P&G is a founding member of the UN Women-led Unstereotype Alliance, which looks to proactively address and eliminate gender stereotypes in advertising globally. 

“P&G has already been leading the way with progressive portrayals of women and girls in advertising campaigns and demonstrating the importance of men and their role in promoting gender equality. In this region, our Always programs #GirlsCan, #SaudiGenerationofFirsts and Ariel’s #SharetheLoad are great examples,” said the P&G chief.

“We have been working to create an inclusive, gender-equal environment with 50-50 representation of men and women at all levels of the company. In fact, more than 46 percent of our managers globally are women. 

“P&G is committed to achieving equal representation at all levels of our company, and this is consistent with our history in IMEA and also reflective in the Gulf. Our company hires an equal ratio of women and men in Dubai, for its operations at its regional headquarters. We were the first FMCG company in Saudi Arabia to obtain a license to employ women, with 20 percent of its leadership team comprising Saudi female nationals,” Suranjan said. 

Revealing his company’s plans, he said: “Over the next three years, P&G aims to spend $100 million on deliberately working with women-owned businesses in IMEA, educate more than 23 million adolescent girls on puberty and hygiene across IMEA and continue to leverage its voice in advertising and media to tackle gender bias.”

Jollychic announces partnership with SAGIA to bolster Saudi Arabia’s digital economy

Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

Jollychic announces partnership with SAGIA to bolster Saudi Arabia’s digital economy

  • E-commerce innovator partners up with Saudi government sector to boost economic diversification in the Kingdom
Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Jollychic, the global online shopping platform and E-commerce ecosystem innovator, attended the Saudi Arabian Investment and Cooperation Forum on February 22, 2019, at the invitation of H.E. Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment. Jollychic founder and CEO, Arron Li, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Governor of the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Ibrahim Al-Omar, agreeing to form a comprehensive partnership to support the acceleration of digital transformation and enhancing economic diversification in Saudi Arabia. 
As the Kingdom steadily advances toward the realization of Vision 2030, the Saudi government has launched a series of ambitious industrial initiatives that aim to contribute to the development of a robust and diversified economic infrastructure. The initiatives include the National Industrial Development Program (NIDLP), the Riyadh provincial development plan and free zone construction plan, as well as the the adoption of a “Cloud First Policy”, which aims to accelerate the pace at which cloud computing is adopted within the public sector. Meanwhile, emerging industries such as information technology, modern logistics and e-commerce platforms have received more strategic direction and guidance policies. 
Taking place at a transformative time for the Saudi economy, the MoU lays the foundation for Jollychic to establish a strategic relationship with SAGIA as well as relevant government sectors and stakeholders, thereby allowing for Jollychic to deepen its roots in the kingdom.
“It’s an honor to partner with SAGIA and we hope to drive the overall competitiveness of KSA business community in the context of the Internet age while bringing unique value to the Kingdom while on its way to Vision 2030”, Li said.
As the only e-commerce enterprise to sign a MoU during the forum, Jollychic will take full advantage of its position as an industry leader to lead and contribute to the development of an E-commerce ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, thereby contributing to the establishment of a diversified digital economy in the Kingdom and the achievement of Vision 2030.
As outlined in the MoU, SAGIA will provide comprehensive support for Jollychic to contribute in promoting the local e-commerce industry and ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. “Jollychic is a successful example of a company that is effectively stimulating employment and promoting social progress in the digital economy sector of Saudi Arabia.” said Dr. Mazin M. Al Zaidi, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at SAGIA. “We look forward to more tech companies gaining success in Saudi Arabia through a long-term development plan,” he continued. 
Relying on the solid foundation and business vision of Jollychic in Saudi Arabia, the MoU also captures key content about the e-commerce ecosystem and digital economy in Vision 2030. 
Data from market researcher BMI shows that e-commerce sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to reach $13.9 billion in 2021, up from $8.7 billion in 2017. According to the Kingdom’s plans for Vision 2030, the Saudi government aims to increase the contribution of modern trade and E-commerce to 80% of the retail sector by 2020. As a country where about 60 percent of the population is under 30 years old and mobile Internet penetration exceeds 75%, the emerging Internet sector still has massive potential for growth. 
With the comprehensive partnership framework called TIES, which stands for Technology, Investment, Employment and Social Awareness, Jollychic will work to enhance communication and cooperation with the Saudi government and other stakeholders to strengthen localization and investment in the areas of technology sharing, investment commitment, promoting employment and raising social awareness, comprehensively cementing the strategic bond for Jollychic with the Saudi market.
In the field of Technology, Jollychic will promote the localization of technologies related to digital economy, such as supporting the Saudi public sector improve the efficiency of electronic administration, and providing technical support for the implementation of Vision 2030 in emerging industries by innovating methods of regulation.
With regard to Investment commitment, Jollychic expressed its willingness to explore the possibility of further investment in the development of e-commerce ecosystems infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
As for Employment promotion, Jollychic will combine business development and technological advantages to support Saudi Arabia to train e-commerce recruits and further promote digital-economy-driven employment.
Finally, to promote Social Awareness, Jollychic will actively explore cooperation with all sectors of Saudi Arabia and make positive contributions to social undertakings and cultural development in the kingdom.
“As an non-oil company that had invested and rooted itself in Saudi Arabia at a very early stage, the Kingdom has always been an important strategic market for Jollychic. At present, the company owns one of the largest e-commerce fulfillment centers of the Middle East in Saudi Arabia,” said Li. “Jollychic will promote infrastructural improvements such as a logistics network, Internet professional training and so on in Saudi, and actively utilize our expertise in artificial intelligence, big data, and Internet model innovation practice, etc. to build a healthy and sustainable e-commerce ecosystem, and drive economic diversification in Saudi Arabia,” he concluded.

Latest updates

Palestinian Authority cuts back wages in tax, prisoner dispute with Israel
0
Handscomb hundred sets up record chase for Australia over India and winner-takes-all clash
0
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Al-Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June
0
Morocco repatriates eight alleged militants from Syria
0
Jollychic announces partnership with SAGIA to bolster Saudi Arabia’s digital economy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.