Netanyahu warns Hamas after Gaza unrest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would not hesitate to launch a ‘large-scale operation’ in Gaza. (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
  • ‘We’ll do whatever is necessary to return the peace and quiet to the Gaza border communities, and the entire south’
  • Earlier Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in Gaza after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit the Jewish state
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas Sunday that Israel would not hesitate to launch a “large-scale operation” in Gaza, as daily exchanges with the Palestinian territory threatened a wider escalation.
Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu noted that while “rogue factions” were behind the recent Gaza “provocations,” it “did not exempt Hamas,” the enclave’s Islamist rulers, of responsibility.
“I’ve heard people in Gaza saying that since we’re in an election campaign, a large-scale operation is out of the question,” he further said, referring to April 9 Israeli polls.
“I’d suggest to Hamas — don’t count on it. We’ll do whatever is necessary to return the peace and quiet to the Gaza border communities, and the entire south.”
Earlier Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in Gaza after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit the Jewish state, the army said.
“Fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the northern Gaza Strip in addition to two Hamas vessels,” a statement from the army said.
The attacks were in response to a rocket fired from Gaza late Saturday “in addition to the continued violence emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the army said.
The rocket hit an open field in Israel’s Eshkol region, causing no casualties or damages, a local government spokeswoman said.
A security source in Gaza said a Hamas site in the northern Gaza Strip was hit as well as fishing boats west of Deir Al-Balah in the central part of the coastal enclave.
The source denied the boats belonged to Hamas’s armed wing. No one was injured.
Gazans have been launching balloons carrying explosive devices at Israel and stepping up attempts to damage the border fence on a daily basis for more than 10 days, prompting Israeli retaliation.
Israeli forces said Saturday they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the coastal enclave the night before.
At least 253 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border protests and clashes.
Others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.
Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

Topics: Hamas Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Palestine

Palestinian Authority cuts back wages in tax, prisoner dispute with Israel

Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

Palestinian Authority cuts back wages in tax, prisoner dispute with Israel

  • Israel cut tax payments to PA over prisoner stipends
  • PA then refused to accept any Israeli transfers
Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority is scaling back wages paid to its employees in response to a cash crunch deepened by a dispute with Israel over payments to families of militants in Israeli jails, it said on Sunday.
In February, Israel announced it was deducting five percent of the revenues it transfers monthly to the Palestinian Authority (PA) from tax collected on imports that reach the occupied West Bank and Hamas-run Gaza Strip via Israeli ports.
Israel said the sum represented the amount the PA pays to families of Palestinians jailed in Israel or killed while carrying out attacks or other security offenses.
Palestinians see their slain and jailed as heroes of a national struggle but Israeli and US officials say the stipends fan Palestinian violence and are scaled so relatives of prisoners serving longer sentences receive larger payments.
After Israel’s deduction announcement, Palestinian President Mahoud Abbas said the PA would not accept any of the tax revenues, which totalled 700 million shekels ($193 million) in January and account for about half of the authority’s budget.
As a result, Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara said the PA would pay full salaries — which had been due on March 1 — only to its lowest-earning employees, or the 40 percent of its workforce that takes home 2,000 shekels ($550) or less a month.
Civil servants earning more than that, including cabinet ministers, will have their wages cut by half, he told a news conference.
However, Bishara said prisoners’ families will continue to be paid their full allocations.
“No force on earth can alter that,” he told a news conference.
Bishara said the PA will have to take bank loans of between $50 million to $60 million for the coming five to six months to weather the crisis.
An Israeli official, commenting on condition of anonymity, said the PA had a cash-flow problem as a result of US cuts in aid to the Palestinians and the tax revenues dispute but that the situation would not spiral out of control.
“The nightmare scenario of the PA collapsing, or of PA security coordination with Israel ceasing, won’t happen,” the official said.
“No one, including us and the United States, would allow that. If need be, we’ll look for ways of preventing this.”
The US has cut all aid to the Palestinians, including $360 million it used to give to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees. The cuts were widely seen as a bid by Washington to press the Palestinians to re-enter peace talks with Israel that collapsed in 2014.


($1 = 3.6288 shekels)

Topics: Palestinian tax prisoner dispute

