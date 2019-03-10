You are here

  • Home
  • Britain removes citizenship from two more Daesh brides: report
﻿

Britain removes citizenship from two more Daesh brides: report

A February 17, 2015 CCTV picture released by Metropolitan Police Service shows British teenagers, from left, Amira Abase, Kadiza Sultana and Shamima Begum at Gatwick Airport on their way to Syria via Istanbul to become Daesh brides. (Metropolitan Police/AFP)
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
0

Britain removes citizenship from two more Daesh brides: report

  • Reema Iqbal, 30, and her sister Zara, 28, left east London for Syria in 2013, and between them now have five boys under the age of eight
  • The Sunday Times newspaper reported they had been stripped of their British citizenship
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Britain has revoked citizenship from two more women who joined the Daesh group in Syria, a newspaper reported Sunday, raising questions about the fate of their children.
The revelation follows a row over a similar decision regarding London teenager Shamima Begum, whose newborn baby died in a Syrian refugee camp last week.
Reema Iqbal, 30, and her sister Zara, 28, left east London for Syria in 2013, and between them now have five boys under the age of eight, The Sunday Times newspaper said.
Citing legal sources, the paper said they had been stripped of their British citizenship.
The pair, who are of Pakistani heritage, reportedly married into a terror cell linked to the murder of western hostages.
The British interior ministry said it does not comment on individual cases.
A spokesman said: “Any decisions to deprive individuals of their citizenship are based on all available evidence and not taken lightly.”
Begum, who married a Dutch Daesh fighter, was located by journalists in a refugee camp after fleeing fighting between the terror group and US-backed forces.
She had asked to return to Britain with her baby, after her two other children died under Daesh rule.
Interior minister Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship amid security fears, but has been criticized for not doing more to help her son.
British law states that the government cannot remove a person’s citizenship if that would make them stateless.
Begum was thought to be eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents, but Dhaka said she could not go there.
Javid has previously said that more than 100 individuals had already been deprived of their British citizenship.

Topics: Daesh Syria Britain

Related

0
Middle-East
Official: Baby of British Daesh bride dies in Syria
0
World
Escaped Daesh bride reveals what life was like in Syria’s ‘Little Britain’

India says election to be held in 7 phases in April, May

Updated 10 March 2019
AP
0

India says election to be held in 7 phases in April, May

  • The election will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi run for a second term against Rahul Gandhi
  • They are the two strongest challengers from a field of hundreds of political parties from across the country
Updated 10 March 2019
AP
0

NEW DELHI: India’s Election Commission announced Sunday that the upcoming national election will be held in seven phases in April and May, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party seeks a second term.
About 900 million people are eligible to vote in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent outbreaks of violence and the capture of voting stations by party activists.
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said the election will be held April 11, 18, 23 and 29, and May 6, 12 and 19. The votes will be counted May 23.
Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party, or BJP, hopes the government’s recent tough stand against Pakistan will help it retain its popularity despite suffering a setback in December when it lost three key state elections to the opposition Congress party.
Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Feb. 26, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops. Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, Wing Cmdr. Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later returned to India.
Since then, Modi and BJP leaders have been projecting the party and its leaders as decisive and tough on national security. Opposition parties, however, have accused Modi and his party of using national security matters to try to influence voters.
On Saturday, the Election Commission ordered political parties to tell their candidates and leaders not to display photographs of defense personnel in advertisements as part of their election campaigns.
The commission said armed forces are “apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy.”
The order came after billboards featuring the BJP, including Modi and the party’s president, Amit Shah, along with air force pilot Varthaman, appeared in parts of the country.
While it is too early to speculate on whether Modi’s toughened stand will help the BJP, the December election setback is expected to revive the political fortunes of the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, the 48-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Gandhi, who took over as party president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in 2017, is also trying to bring disparate opposition parties together with his party as the main threat to Modi.
India’s last national election, in 2014, was conducted in nine phases. The BJP achieved an absolute majority, with 282 parliamentary seats out of 543. The then-ruling Congress party managed only 44 seats following bribery charges against several party leaders and poor governance.

Topics: India elections

Related

0
World
Tibet supporters in India mark 60 years since uprising
0
Art & Culture
Catching up with Lebanese indie band Adonis

Latest updates

FaceOf: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal, chairman of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development
0
Outgoing Chinese envoy calls on King Salman
0
Palestinian Authority cuts back wages in tax, prisoner dispute with Israel
0
Handscomb hundred sets up record chase for Australia over India and winner-takes-all clash
0
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Al-Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.