Fan punches Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the face during derby

A fan invades the pitch and attacks Aston Villa's Jack Grealish during the match. (Reuters)
The attacker is restrained by a steward and Aston Villa's Glenn Whelan. (Reuters)
Grealish then went on to score the winning goal. (Reuters)
Updated 10 March 2019
AP
  • Fan ran on to the pitch during clash withe Birmingham City and punched the Villa captain from behind
  • Attacker was arrested and Grealish went on to score the winning goal
Updated 10 March 2019
AP
BIRMINGHAM, England: A spectator ran onto the field and threw a punch at Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's face during a derby game at Birmingham City on Sunday.
The incident happened less than 10 minutes into the second-tier Championship game in central England when Grealish was in the Birmingham penalty area. The fan ran from behind Grealish and swung his right arm at the midfielder, striking the side of his head.

“I was walking into position and then just felt a whack around the side of the face,” Grealish said. “Obviously there’s rivalry and stuff in football but I don’t think there’s any place for that.”
The intruder was quickly restrained by a stadium security official as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left before being arrested.

“We apologize to Jack and all at Aston Villa Football Club,” Birmingham said in a statement. “What happened has no place in football or society. Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this. There are no excuses.”

Grealish produced the ideal response by scoring the goal in the second half that secured a 1-0 victory for Villa. But he was booked for jumping into the stands to celebrate with visiting Villa fans.
“I just tried to get on with my job,” Grealish said. “To score the winner was unbelievable, after what happened in the first half I think it was set up for it.”


The English Football League said it “condemns the mindless actions” of the man who attacked Grealish.
“It’s a situation no player should ever be faced with,” it said in a statement. “In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behavior.
“Whilst this incident falls within the remit of the Football Association, we will work with all the relevant parties to address the issue of player and match officials safety on the pitch and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”
Precautionary measures were already taken in an attempt to reduce the risk of violence.
“We kick off on Sunday at 12 o’clock for a reason, to keep the people out of the pubs,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “Security’s got to be ready for people coming on to the pitch but then some lunatic goes on trying to make a name for himself.”
Birmingham said it would assist the authorities in their investigations and review stadium safety procedures.
“We deplore the behavior of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St. Andrew’s for life,” the club said. “The club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law.”
The attack followed a number of recent high-profile incidents of crowd trouble north of the border in Scottish football.
In Friday night’s 1-1 draw between Rangers and Hibernian, Rangers captain James Tavernier found himself face to face with a Hibernian fan who had jumped out of the home support stand during a game on Friday night. The previous weekend a glass bottle was thrown from the same section of the stadium as Celtic winger Scott Sinclair prepared to take a corner during a game at Hibernian.

 

 

Handscomb hundred sets up record chase for Australia over India and winner-takes-all clash

Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
Handscomb hundred sets up record chase for Australia over India and winner-takes-all clash

  • Maiden ton for Aussie as tourists level five-match series 2-2.
  • Series decider on Wednesday with World Cup on the horizon.
Updated 10 March 2019
AFP
MOHALI: Peter Handscomb’s maiden century and a blistering 84 from Ashton Turner helped Australia chase down a record 359 against India to level the series at 2-2 in the fourth one-day international on Sunday.
Turner’s 43-ball blitz in Mohali gave Australia the win by four wickets with 13 balls to spare in their highest ever run chase.
The Baggy Greens’ previous best was a race to 334 against England in 2011 in Sydney.
A 192-run second-wicket partnership between Handscomb, who smashed 117 off 105 balls, and Usman Khawaja, who made 91, was key to take the series into the final ODI in Delhi on Wednesday.
Turner, who made his debut in the opening ODI and playing just his second match, also built crucial partnerships including an 86-run stand with Alex Carey, who made 21.
The 26-year-old Turner, who replaced an injured Marcus Stoinis in the playing XI, hit 5 fours and 6 sixes to smash the bowlers to all parts of the ground.
“The plan was to take the game as deep as we could. Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock and Peter playing such a knock and Usman coming to form was wonderful,” skipper Aaron Finch said after the win.
“We have seen him do that a lot in Big Bash. It was a world-class knock and to take on two of the best death bowlers in the world was outstanding,” Finch added in praise of man of the match Turner.
Earlier Shikhar Dhawan struck a career-best 143 to guide India to 358 for nine after electing to bat first.
The hosts rode on a 193-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who made 95, to post a big total.
Australia were 12 for two in their chase after Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled Finch for nought and fellow paceman Jasprit Bumrah got Shaun Marsh for six.
Bumrah took three wickets but the Indian spinners were at the receiving end of some attacking play in dew-laden conditions and sloppy fielding.
Rishabh Pant, doing the keeping duties in place of the rested Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed a chance to stump Turner on 38 and the innings also witnessed a few dropped catches.
“It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. Crucial (about the stumping chance), we were sloppy in the field and should’ve grabbed our chances,” said captain Virat Kohli.
“But Ashton (Turner) played one hell of a knock, Handscomb and Khawaja played well too but Ashton’s innings was the game-changer.”
Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins returned his best-ever ODI figures of 5-70 in 10 overs.
Dhawan, who has been struggling to get big scores in recent times, struck form as he reached his fifty in 44 deliveries to take the attack to the opposition.
The right-left batting combination of Sharma and Dhawan mixed the right dose of caution and aggression to lay the foundation for India’s big total.
Sharma registered his 40th ODI fifty but missed out on a hundred after falling to Jhye Richardson, who took three wickets.
Dhawan went on to register his 16th ODI ton and his first in 18 innings amid crowd cheers and a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.
He surpassed his previous best of 137 in ODIs before being bowled by Cummins, striking 18 fours and three sixes in his 115-ball knock.

Topics: Cricket India v Australia series Peter Handscomb Virat Kolli

