Lebanon to rehash refugee aid plan at Brussels conference

Lebanon asks for $1 billion to help the Syrian refugees on its territory. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Syrian refugees in Lebanon, even those with an official residence, are experiencing discrimination amid political divisions surrounding their return
BEIRUT: At a conference in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, Lebanon will present the same plan it presented two years ago to alleviate its refugee burden.
The plan aims to help 1.5 million Lebanese, 1.5 million Syrian refugees and more than 208,000 Palestinian refugees.
“After eight years of war, Syrian refugees have become increasingly exhausted, and 70 percent of them are in poverty,” Nasser Yassin, director of research at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs, told Arab News.
“This conference comes at a time of political clashes in Lebanon between a party that wants a rapid return of the refugees, and a party that insists on respecting refugee rights and the right to a safe return.”
Lebanese authorities are concerned by “a trend among European donor countries of merging funds allocated to Lebanon for the refugee crisis and those pledged … to support Lebanon,” Yassin said.
Nadim Munla, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s adviser on refugees, said the country “can no longer bear the burden of the crisis. It’s no longer a humanitarian crisis. It’s now threatening Lebanon’s growth and stability.”
Hariri had previously said: “In view of the increasing talk about refugees’ return, it’s dangerous to consider that it actually happened or will happen very soon, and thus overlook the increasing needs of Syrian refugees and host communities in Lebanon.”
Joelle Bassoul, the representative in Lebanon of Save the Children, said the country “is asking for $1.2 billion to assist host communities, $1 billion to help Syrian refugees on its territory, in addition to assisting Palestinian refugees in light of the decline in UNRWA’s (the UN Relief and Works Agency) contributions.”
She added that “93 percent of Syrian refugees (in Lebanon) are living in cities, which means they’re paying expenses without receiving any help.”
She said: “A total of 1 million births (among Syrian refugees) were registered in host countries since the start of the crisis, including 178,000 in Lebanon.”
George Ghali, executive director of the ALEF human rights organization in Lebanon, said: “The resettlement program for Syrian refugees in Western countries lost some momentum in recent years … This clearly reflects the international community’s attempt to evade its responsibilities toward host countries.”
Syrian refugees in Lebanon, even those with an official residence, are experiencing discrimination amid political divisions surrounding their return.
This situation is mainly reflected through the closure of Syrian-owned shops, and arrests of Syrians for lacking an official residency or other documents.
Some Syrian refugees say they have been offered tourist visas to France, where — they have been told — they can request asylum, in exchange for them selling their land and property in Syria.
Some have accepted the offer, and have been transported in containers from the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.
“The Syrian regime’s allies and the international community must pressure it to facilitate the return process through a number of measures to reflect its good intentions,” said Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs Richard Kouyoumjian.
He added that “90 percent of the refugees in Lebanon want to go back. We’d agreed on technical coordination with Syria to facilitate the journey of those wishing to return.”
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said: “The refugees need to be assured that they’ll have a safe, secure and decent return. They’ve voiced concerns about five main areas, including safety, housing, access to services, legal issues and job opportunities.”
He added: “The commission is working in Syria to remove obstacles hampering refugees’ return, through a number of measures such as reconstructing schools and providing basic humanitarian assistance to allow reintegration.”
Grandi said: “The return has to be progressive, and the Syrian government has a significant role in ensuring suitable conditions.” He added that “165,000 refugees have already returned to their country.”

Topics: Lebanon Syria refugees

Yemeni militiamen suspected of child rape: Amnesty

Updated 52 min 47 sec ago
AFP
0

Yemeni militiamen suspected of child rape: Amnesty

  • The families of the four boys told Amnesty their sons had been assaulted over the past eight months
  • Convicted sexual violence offenders can be given the death penalty under Yemeni law
Updated 52 min 47 sec ago
AFP
0

DUBAI: Children as young as eight have been raped in a besieged city in war-hit Yemen, Amnesty International said Monday, with militiamen among the suspected perpetrators.
Amnesty said it had documented evidence of the rape of three boys and the sexual assault of a fourth in the southwestern city of Taiz, controlled by pro-government forces and surrounded by Yemeni rebels.
The families of the four boys, aged eight to 16, told Amnesty their sons had been assaulted over the past eight months, including at a mosque, but authorities in the area had not been responsive.
All four families reported the assaults to the Criminal Investigations Unit in Taiz, Amnesty said. No legal measures had been taken.
“Rape and sexual assault committed in the context of an armed conflict are war crimes,” said Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa director.
“Commanders who fail to stop such heinous acts can themselves be responsible for war crimes.”
The mother of an eight-year-old boy told Amnesty her son had been raped at least twice in 2018 at a mosque, each time by two men including the son of an Islah-affiliated imam.
Al-Islah is a Yemeni Islamist party with historic ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Medical reports reviewed by Amnesty showed the boy suffered impaired mobility and concussions as a result of assault.
The father of a 13-year-old boy reported his son had been raped by the same two men at the same mosque.
Another boy, who reported being raped in December, told Amnesty he had been assaulted at gunpoint by an “Islahi-aligned militiaman.”
“He was unable to sit afterwards or go to the bathroom for three days,” the mother of the 16-year-old said.
“He just sat there staring into space.”
Other unreported cases are likely, Amnesty said, as families are often too afraid of militias, which have flourished in the chaos of war, to come forward.
Convicted sexual violence offenders can be given the death penalty under Yemeni law. A number of men have been publicly executed in recent years for the rape and murder of children.
The war between Yemen’s Houthi rebels, linked to Iran, and a pro-government military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has killed nearly 10,000 people, including 2,200 children, according to the World Health Organization.
Other groups say the toll is far higher.
The conflict has triggered what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 14 million Yemenis at risk of famine due to violence, poverty, disease and blockades.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Amnesty international Child abuse child exploitation perverts Al-Islah

