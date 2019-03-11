You are here

  • Home
  • Danube Online shares gender shopping trends
﻿

Danube Online shares gender shopping trends

Danube Online was recently awarded the ‘Industry Excellence in Food and Beverages’ award at the Saudi Top Achiever Awards.
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

Danube Online shares gender shopping trends

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
0
Danube Online, the Kingdom’s largest e-commerce grocery platform, marked International Women’s Day by sharing online shopping trends of male and female shoppers from the Danube App.
International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration and this year’s theme was “balance for better.”
Danube Online, which has acquired millions of monthly active users since its launch in 2017, celebrated the occasion by revealing gender parities and gaps in online grocery shopping behavior from the Danube App.
“At Danube Online we are proud to celebrate International Women’s Day. We want to do our bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal and rewarding, in line with Vision 2030. We know balance drives a better working world. We are committed to a gender-balanced workforce and to prove it we have boosted our ratio of female Danube Online staff this year to just over 20 percent,” said Danube Online Co-founder and CEO Majed M. Al-Tahan.
When it comes to healthy eating, in the past year, Danube Online observed an almost identical rise in demand among female and male shoppers for health-related products. This category includes fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains and organic products. The trend is seen alongside a dip in demand for highly processed food among males and females and is in line with global trends of millennials who prefer fresh and organic food.
Across baby product categories, data collated over the last 12 months show an increase of over 5 percent in male customers buying baby products. During the same period, there was a 5 percent decrease in Danube Online female customers ordering the same products; bringing the gender ratio buying patterns in this category more in balance.
Preferred payment methods among Danube App customers saw the biggest discrepancy between male and female shoppers with men 10 percent more likely to pay by credit card than women. However, over the past year there has been a huge increase in credit card payments generally across female and male Danube App customers; over 600 percent for women and over 500 percent for men.
Al-Tahan added: “A great fact from our online shopping behavior data is the gender gap narrowing across the baby product categories. From this insight, we can surmise that one of the ways new fathers in the Kingdom are supporting their wives with the arrival of newborns is by taking on the tasks of grocery shopping. Online shopping can be a convenient fast way to get these items at home and it’s a nice trend to observe.”
Danube Online was awarded the “Industry Excellence in Food and Beverages” award at the Saudi Top Achiever Awards, in partnership with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) last week.

Jollychic announces partnership with SAGIA to bolster Saudi Arabia’s digital economy

Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

Jollychic announces partnership with SAGIA to bolster Saudi Arabia’s digital economy

  • E-commerce innovator partners up with Saudi government sector to boost economic diversification in the Kingdom
Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Jollychic, the global online shopping platform and E-commerce ecosystem innovator, attended the Saudi Arabian Investment and Cooperation Forum on February 22, 2019, at the invitation of H.E. Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment. Jollychic founder and CEO, Arron Li, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Governor of the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Ibrahim Al-Omar, agreeing to form a comprehensive partnership to support the acceleration of digital transformation and enhancing economic diversification in Saudi Arabia. 
As the Kingdom steadily advances toward the realization of Vision 2030, the Saudi government has launched a series of ambitious industrial initiatives that aim to contribute to the development of a robust and diversified economic infrastructure. The initiatives include the National Industrial Development Program (NIDLP), the Riyadh provincial development plan and free zone construction plan, as well as the the adoption of a “Cloud First Policy”, which aims to accelerate the pace at which cloud computing is adopted within the public sector. Meanwhile, emerging industries such as information technology, modern logistics and e-commerce platforms have received more strategic direction and guidance policies. 
Taking place at a transformative time for the Saudi economy, the MoU lays the foundation for Jollychic to establish a strategic relationship with SAGIA as well as relevant government sectors and stakeholders, thereby allowing for Jollychic to deepen its roots in the kingdom.
“It’s an honor to partner with SAGIA and we hope to drive the overall competitiveness of KSA business community in the context of the Internet age while bringing unique value to the Kingdom while on its way to Vision 2030”, Li said.
As the only e-commerce enterprise to sign a MoU during the forum, Jollychic will take full advantage of its position as an industry leader to lead and contribute to the development of an E-commerce ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, thereby contributing to the establishment of a diversified digital economy in the Kingdom and the achievement of Vision 2030.
As outlined in the MoU, SAGIA will provide comprehensive support for Jollychic to contribute in promoting the local e-commerce industry and ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. “Jollychic is a successful example of a company that is effectively stimulating employment and promoting social progress in the digital economy sector of Saudi Arabia.” said Dr. Mazin M. Al Zaidi, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at SAGIA. “We look forward to more tech companies gaining success in Saudi Arabia through a long-term development plan,” he continued. 
Relying on the solid foundation and business vision of Jollychic in Saudi Arabia, the MoU also captures key content about the e-commerce ecosystem and digital economy in Vision 2030. 
Data from market researcher BMI shows that e-commerce sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to reach $13.9 billion in 2021, up from $8.7 billion in 2017. According to the Kingdom’s plans for Vision 2030, the Saudi government aims to increase the contribution of modern trade and E-commerce to 80% of the retail sector by 2020. As a country where about 60 percent of the population is under 30 years old and mobile Internet penetration exceeds 75%, the emerging Internet sector still has massive potential for growth. 
With the comprehensive partnership framework called TIES, which stands for Technology, Investment, Employment and Social Awareness, Jollychic will work to enhance communication and cooperation with the Saudi government and other stakeholders to strengthen localization and investment in the areas of technology sharing, investment commitment, promoting employment and raising social awareness, comprehensively cementing the strategic bond for Jollychic with the Saudi market.
In the field of Technology, Jollychic will promote the localization of technologies related to digital economy, such as supporting the Saudi public sector improve the efficiency of electronic administration, and providing technical support for the implementation of Vision 2030 in emerging industries by innovating methods of regulation.
With regard to Investment commitment, Jollychic expressed its willingness to explore the possibility of further investment in the development of e-commerce ecosystems infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
As for Employment promotion, Jollychic will combine business development and technological advantages to support Saudi Arabia to train e-commerce recruits and further promote digital-economy-driven employment.
Finally, to promote Social Awareness, Jollychic will actively explore cooperation with all sectors of Saudi Arabia and make positive contributions to social undertakings and cultural development in the kingdom.
“As an non-oil company that had invested and rooted itself in Saudi Arabia at a very early stage, the Kingdom has always been an important strategic market for Jollychic. At present, the company owns one of the largest e-commerce fulfillment centers of the Middle East in Saudi Arabia,” said Li. “Jollychic will promote infrastructural improvements such as a logistics network, Internet professional training and so on in Saudi, and actively utilize our expertise in artificial intelligence, big data, and Internet model innovation practice, etc. to build a healthy and sustainable e-commerce ecosystem, and drive economic diversification in Saudi Arabia,” he concluded.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to launch plan for multibillion infrastructure projects in Asir
0
Danube Online shares gender shopping trends
0
Meteorology office warns of thunder storms and dust across Saudi Arabia
0
Diversity is part of human nature, says Muslim World League chief Al-Issa
0
Lebanon to rehash refugee aid plan at Brussels conference
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.