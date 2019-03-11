Alkhabeer expands education portfolio with 3 acquisitions

Alkhabeer Capital, an asset management company specializing in alternative investments, has successfully acquired a 100 percent equity stake in the Dubai-based Capital School and the Alkhobar-based Al-Aziziyah Private School.
Additionally, Alkhabeer has acquired a 90 percent equity stake in the Riyadh-based Tanmiyah Company. All investments were made through the Alkhabeer Education Private Equity Fund II and Alkhabeer Education Private Equity III.
These acquisitions form the initial components of Alkhabeer’s educational portfolio, which is expected to own and manage best-in-class K-12 education institutions across the GCC.
Alkhabeer Capital aims at developing a learning environment that offers quality education at affordable prices through handpicked board members.
The portfolio companies will be owned by the two new education funds launched by Alkhabeer in Q4 2018.
Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, said: “We are thrilled to announce these acquisitions in leading educational institutes, which represent the latest example of our continual efforts to invest in promising, dynamic companies and industries.
Alkhabeer’s educational portfolio will enable us to contribute to the development of the education sector as it is a vital industry and is supported by strong fundamentals and economic incentives.”
Al-Aziziyah is a private school that has been operating for over 35 years in Alkhobar’s Qurtoba district, with a capacity of approximately 2,000 students. Capital School is a private school in Dubai with a total capacity of 2,300 students.
Tanmiyah School, established in 2005, operates five schools in Riyadh with a total capacity of 7,000 students across 11 campuses.
The acquisitions mark the latest milestone for Alkhabeer Private Equity.
It is worth noting that Alkhabeer Capital has been named the “Best Private Equity Company in Saudi Arabia” for two consecutive years.
