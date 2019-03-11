Alkhabeer expands education portfolio with 3 acquisitions

Danube Online shares gender shopping trends

Arab News

Danube Online, the Kingdom’s largest e-commerce grocery platform, marked International Women’s Day by sharing online shopping trends of male and female shoppers from the Danube App.

International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration and this year’s theme was “balance for better.”

Danube Online, which has acquired millions of monthly active users since its launch in 2017, celebrated the occasion by revealing gender parities and gaps in online grocery shopping behavior from the Danube App.

“At Danube Online we are proud to celebrate International Women’s Day. We want to do our bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal and rewarding, in line with Vision 2030. We know balance drives a better working world. We are committed to a gender-balanced workforce and to prove it we have boosted our ratio of female Danube Online staff this year to just over 20 percent,” said Danube Online Co-founder and CEO Majed M. Al-Tahan.

When it comes to healthy eating, in the past year, Danube Online observed an almost identical rise in demand among female and male shoppers for health-related products. This category includes fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains and organic products. The trend is seen alongside a dip in demand for highly processed food among males and females and is in line with global trends of millennials who prefer fresh and organic food.

Across baby product categories, data collated over the last 12 months show an increase of over 5 percent in male customers buying baby products. During the same period, there was a 5 percent decrease in Danube Online female customers ordering the same products; bringing the gender ratio buying patterns in this category more in balance.

Preferred payment methods among Danube App customers saw the biggest discrepancy between male and female shoppers with men 10 percent more likely to pay by credit card than women. However, over the past year there has been a huge increase in credit card payments generally across female and male Danube App customers; over 600 percent for women and over 500 percent for men.

Al-Tahan added: “A great fact from our online shopping behavior data is the gender gap narrowing across the baby product categories. From this insight, we can surmise that one of the ways new fathers in the Kingdom are supporting their wives with the arrival of newborns is by taking on the tasks of grocery shopping. Online shopping can be a convenient fast way to get these items at home and it’s a nice trend to observe.”

Danube Online was awarded the “Industry Excellence in Food and Beverages” award at the Saudi Top Achiever Awards, in partnership with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) last week.