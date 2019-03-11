You are here

  • Home
  • Alkhabeer expands education portfolio with 3 acquisitions
﻿

Alkhabeer expands education portfolio with 3 acquisitions

Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital.
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Alkhabeer expands education portfolio with 3 acquisitions

Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0
Alkhabeer Capital, an asset management company specializing in alternative investments, has successfully acquired a 100 percent equity stake in the Dubai-based Capital School and the Alkhobar-based Al-Aziziyah Private School.
Additionally, Alkhabeer has acquired a 90 percent equity stake in the Riyadh-based Tanmiyah Company. All investments were made through the Alkhabeer Education Private Equity Fund II and Alkhabeer Education Private Equity III.
These acquisitions form the initial components of Alkhabeer’s educational portfolio, which is expected to own and manage best-in-class K-12 education institutions across the GCC.
Alkhabeer Capital aims at developing a learning environment that offers quality education at affordable prices through handpicked board members.
The portfolio companies will be owned by the two new education funds launched by Alkhabeer in Q4 2018.
Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, said: “We are thrilled to announce these acquisitions in leading educational institutes, which represent the latest example of our continual efforts to invest in promising, dynamic companies and industries.
Alkhabeer’s educational portfolio will enable us to contribute to the development of the education sector as it is a vital industry and is supported by strong fundamentals and economic incentives.”
Al-Aziziyah is a private school that has been operating for over 35 years in Alkhobar’s Qurtoba district, with a capacity of approximately 2,000 students. Capital School is a private school in Dubai with a total capacity of 2,300 students.
Tanmiyah School, established in 2005, operates five schools in Riyadh with a total capacity of 7,000 students across 11 campuses.
The acquisitions mark the latest milestone for Alkhabeer Private Equity.
It is worth noting that Alkhabeer Capital has been named the “Best Private Equity Company in Saudi Arabia” for two consecutive years.

Danube Online shares gender shopping trends

Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

Danube Online shares gender shopping trends

Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
0
Danube Online, the Kingdom’s largest e-commerce grocery platform, marked International Women’s Day by sharing online shopping trends of male and female shoppers from the Danube App.
International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration and this year’s theme was “balance for better.”
Danube Online, which has acquired millions of monthly active users since its launch in 2017, celebrated the occasion by revealing gender parities and gaps in online grocery shopping behavior from the Danube App.
“At Danube Online we are proud to celebrate International Women’s Day. We want to do our bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal and rewarding, in line with Vision 2030. We know balance drives a better working world. We are committed to a gender-balanced workforce and to prove it we have boosted our ratio of female Danube Online staff this year to just over 20 percent,” said Danube Online Co-founder and CEO Majed M. Al-Tahan.
When it comes to healthy eating, in the past year, Danube Online observed an almost identical rise in demand among female and male shoppers for health-related products. This category includes fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains and organic products. The trend is seen alongside a dip in demand for highly processed food among males and females and is in line with global trends of millennials who prefer fresh and organic food.
Across baby product categories, data collated over the last 12 months show an increase of over 5 percent in male customers buying baby products. During the same period, there was a 5 percent decrease in Danube Online female customers ordering the same products; bringing the gender ratio buying patterns in this category more in balance.
Preferred payment methods among Danube App customers saw the biggest discrepancy between male and female shoppers with men 10 percent more likely to pay by credit card than women. However, over the past year there has been a huge increase in credit card payments generally across female and male Danube App customers; over 600 percent for women and over 500 percent for men.
Al-Tahan added: “A great fact from our online shopping behavior data is the gender gap narrowing across the baby product categories. From this insight, we can surmise that one of the ways new fathers in the Kingdom are supporting their wives with the arrival of newborns is by taking on the tasks of grocery shopping. Online shopping can be a convenient fast way to get these items at home and it’s a nice trend to observe.”
Danube Online was awarded the “Industry Excellence in Food and Beverages” award at the Saudi Top Achiever Awards, in partnership with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) last week.

Latest updates

Alkhabeer expands education portfolio with 3 acquisitions
0
Saudi Arabia to launch plan for multibillion infrastructure projects in Asir
0
Danube Online shares gender shopping trends
0
Meteorology office warns of thunder storms and dust across Saudi Arabia
0
Diversity is part of human nature, says Muslim World League chief Al-Issa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.