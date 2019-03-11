What We Are Reading Today: Emergency Chronicles

What We Are Reading Today: El Norte

Author: Carrie Gibson



This is a comprehensive exploration of the “Spanish” experience in North America, from the days of Columbus to US President Donald Trump.

El Norte: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America “is the book that Americans, Anglo and Hispanic, should read as an education on their own American place or role,” said Julio Ortega in a review published in The New York Times.

The author of Empire’s Crossroads: A History of the Caribbean From Columbus to the Present Day, Carrie Gibson “takes on the task of accounting for the relevant and telling cases of our modern process of national formation and regional negotiations,” said Ortega.

“This is a serious book of history but also an engaging project of reading the future in the past,” the review added.

“What is particularly fascinating about this book is that its encyclopedic project is not a rewriting of history but a recitation of readings. Almost each historical event is retold through memory, recording, evaluation and discussion,” Ortega said.