China suspends commercial operations of Boeing 737-8 planes

In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes are parked near Boeing Co.'s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. (AP)
Updated 11 March 2019
Reuters
  • China Business News also reported on its website the 737 Max suspension, saying the regulators’ order had been issued orally
SHANGHAI: China’s aviation regulator has ordered domestic airlines to suspend their Boeing 737 Max aircraft, Chinese media outlet Caijing reported on Monday, following a deadly crash on Sunday of a 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines.
Citing industry sources familiar with the matter, Caijing said domestic airlines, which operate some 60 such airplanes, had received orders from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and halted their use on Sunday.
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment. The CAAC could not be immediately reached for comment.
An Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.
This is the second crash of the 737 MAX, the latest version of Boeing’s workhorse narrowbody jet that first entered service in 2017.
In October, a 737 MAX flown by Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air flying from Jakarta on a domestic flight crashed 13 minutes after take-off, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board.
The cause of that crash is still being investigated. A preliminary report issued in November, before the cockpit voice recorder was recovered, focused on airline maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor but did not give a reason for the crash.
Caijing, a state-run news outlet that covers finance and economics, said many flights scheduled to use 737 Max planes would instead use the 737-800 models.
China Business News also reported on its website the 737 Max suspension, saying the regulators’ order had been issued orally.
According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24 there were no Boeing 737 Max 8 planes flying over China as of 0043 GMT on Monday.
Most of Air China’s 737 MAX fleet of 15 jets landed on Sunday evening, with the exception of two that landed on Monday morning from international destinations, according to FlightRadar24.
It did not list any upcoming scheduled flights for the planes.
China Eastern’s four 737 MAX jets landed on Sunday evening and no further flights were scheduled until Tuesday, FlightRadar24 data showed.
Cayman Airways has grounded both of its new 737 MAX 8 jets until more information was received, the Cayman Islands airline said in a statement on its website.
Fiji Airways said it had followed a comprehensive induction process for its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and it had full confidence in the airworthiness of its fleet.
“We continue to ensure that our maintenance and training program for pilots and engineers meets the highest safety standards,” the airline said.

Tokyo court denies Ghosn’s request to attend Nissan board meeting -NHK

Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
  • Carlos Ghosn applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend Tuesday’s board meeting
  • He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade
TOKYO: A Tokyo court on Monday denied ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s request to attend a board meeting this week, broadcaster NHK reported, blocking what would have been a dramatic face off with the colleagues he has accused of fomenting a coup.

Ghosn, released last week on a $9 million bail after spending more than 100 days in detention, had applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend Tuesday’s board meeting, as per bail conditions, his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters earlier.

Further details of the reported denial were not immediately available. Hironaka was scheduled to hold another briefing for reporters later on Monday.

Attendance would have offered Ghosn the first opportunity to speak with colleagues since his arrest in November. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade — charges he has called “meritless.”

The board meeting coincides with a plan by Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to set up a joint board meeting structure, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Some at Nissan had been unhappy with Ghosn’s push for a deeper tie-up, including possibly a full merger.

One of the world’s best-known auto executives, Ghosn was sacked as chairman of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and resigned as chief executive of Renault. However, he remains on the boards of all three, given a shareholder vote is required to remove a board member.

If his request had been approved, he would have been expected to dial into the meeting via teleconference, given the conditions of his bail, according to a person familiar with Nissan’s thinking.

