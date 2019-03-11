You are here

  • Home
  • Winds of change for Irish village bisected by Brexit border
﻿

Winds of change for Irish village bisected by Brexit border

1 / 4
A farmer tends the oysters at William Lynch's Lynch's Foylemore Oysters farm in Lough Foyle in County Donegal, Ireland, on March 7, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 4
A derelict customs post is pictured near the river Termon, which forms the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic and divides the village in two, in Pettigoe in County Donegal, Irish Republic, on March 6, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 4
Postmaster James Gallagher poses at the post office, near the river Termon, which forms the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic and divides the village in two, in Pettigoe in County Donegal, Irish Republic, on March 6, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 4
Postmaster James Gallagher poses at the post office, near the river Termon, which forms the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic and divides the village in two, in Pettigoe in County Donegal, Irish Republic, on March 6, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2019
AFP
0

Winds of change for Irish village bisected by Brexit border

  • In the north the post boxes are red, to the south they stand green. The Irish side, by a stroke of luck, has all of the pubs
Updated 11 March 2019
AFP
0

PETTIGOE, Ireland: In a sleepy village bisected by the Irish border, the local post office is flooded with applications for Irish citizenship as the Brexit endgame looms.
Pettigoe’s Irish postmaster James Gallagher said the applications doubled soon after Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016.
“Since then it seems to be doubling every year.”
“It’s up even in the last few months. Since new year’s we had another 40 or 50 percent on last year again,” the 60-year-old told AFP as he greeted customers at the counter.
Residents of the British province of Northern Ireland are entitled to citizenship of the Republic of Ireland under a 1998 peace accord that brought an end to three decades of sectarian violence in the region.
Since that time, village life has brought Pettigoe’s two halves together across an invisible border that could become a hard frontier once again if Britain crashes out of the EU on March 29.
Gallagher’s office — twinned with a British Royal Mail office only open on Monday afternoons — gets a third of its business from the other side of the village.
The majority of his lottery tickets are sold to the British, he said — a hangover from a time when Ireland offered the lottery but its northern neighbor did not.
Such quirks are typical in the village.
In the north the post boxes are red, to the south they stand green. The Irish side, by a stroke of luck, has all of the pubs.
On its morning rounds, the red Royal Mail van crosses briefly into the Republic — the quickest way to complete its British route.
Surrounded by craggy outcrops and panoramic loughs, Pettigoe is bisected by the Termon River which flows along the territorial dividing line.
One stone bridge is marked with a barely visible arrow — the only demarcation of a border that has become the main point of contention between Britain and the EU.
Village life was not always so calm.
During the decades of sectarian violence known as “The Troubles” Pettigoe was bombed several times.
Local mechanic Mervyn Johnston, 79, a specialist in tuning Mini Coopers for rally competitions, used to serve in the British army’s Ulster Defense Regiment and had his garage blown up twice.
“It was a bit hectic for a few years,” he said.
“I don’t think it’ll ever come back to as bad as it was.”

Topics: Brexit PETTIGOE Ireland

Related

0
World
Ireland frustrated by lack of Brexit clarity from UK — foreign minister
0
World
Two men shot in incidents in N.Ireland’s Londonderry — police

Iranian couple arrested after marriage proposal in public

Updated 11 March 2019
AP
0

Iranian couple arrested after marriage proposal in public

  • The man popped the question while his bride-to-be stood in the middle of a love heart made from rose petals
  • The couple were arrested for breaching Iran's morals and cultural values
Updated 11 March 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: A young Iranian couple have been arrested after a marriage proposal in public, captured on a video clip that went viral on social media.
The police say the pair offended Islamic morals on public decency but were later released on bail.
The video, which spread on social media last Friday, shows the young man standing in a heart-shaped ring of flower petals next to colorful balloons in a mall in the central city of Arak.
After the young woman says “yes,” he slips a ring on her finger to cheers from onlookers. The two weren’t identified.
Mostafa Norouzi, deputy police chief in Arak, told the Shahrvand daily that it’s unacceptable for the young “to do whatever is common in other places of the world and disregard morals, culture and religion.”

Here's the moment he popped the question:

Topics: Iran Islamic issues

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iraq president says Baghdad-Tehran relations beneficial to the region
0
World
Iranian communities in Britain celebrate International Women’s Day

Latest updates

‘Wonder Woman’ defends Arabs against Netenyahu’s rhetoric
0
Dozens of militants killed in shootouts in Egypt’s Sinai: military
0
N. Korea ‘missile launch’ plans under scrutiny as concern mounts
0
Iran rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh sentenced to 7 years in jail
0
UNHCR Chief cancels UAE visit due to UN deaths on Ethiopian plane crash 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.