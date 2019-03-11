Oil rises on ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, fall in US rig count

You are here

High drilling activity last year resulted in a more than 2 million bpd rise in US production, to 12.1 million bpd reached this February. (Reuters)
Updated 11 March 2019
Reuters
  • ‘Downward revisions in global growth forecasts by OECD and ECB have capped bullish gains’
  • Oil markets have generally been supported this year by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and some non-affiliated allies
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by comments from Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June and a report showing a fall US drilling activity.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.39 per barrel at 0323 GMT, up 32 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close.
Brent crude futures were at $65.04 per barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.5 percent.
Despite the gains, markets were somewhat held back after US employment data raised concerns that an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe was spilling into the United States, where growth has so far still been healthy.
“Downward revisions in global growth forecasts by OECD and ECB have capped bullish gains,” said Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures.
Oil markets have generally been supported this year by ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated allies like Russia — known as the OPEC+ alliance. OPEC+ has pledged to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in crude supply since the start of the year to tighten markets and prop up prices.
The group will meet in Vienna on April 17-18, with another gathering scheduled for June 25-26, to discuss supply policy.
Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Sunday it would be too early to change OPEC+ output policy at the group’s meeting in April.
“We will see what happens by April, if there is any unforeseen disruption somewhere else, but barring this I think we will just be kicking the can forward,” Al-Falih said.
Prices were also supported by US energy services firm Baker Hughes’ latest weekly report showing the number of rigs drilling for new oil production in the United States fell by nine to 834.
High drilling activity last year resulted in a more than 2 million bpd rise in production, to 12.1 million bpd reached this February, making the United States the world’s biggest producer of crude oil ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The slowdown in drilling points to more timid output growth going forward, but because the overall drilling level remains relatively high despite the recent decline, many analysts still expect US crude output to rise above 13 million bpd soon.
“This is the third straight week of decline ... after a number of oil producers trimmed their spending outlooks for 2019,” ANZ bank said on Monday.

Topics: Oil energy Markets US OPEC

US leading global oil supply growth to 2024: energy watchdog

LONDON: The United States will drive global oil supply growth over the next five years, adding another 4 million barrels per day to the country’s already booming output, the International Energy Agency said on Monday.
“The United States is increasingly leading the expansion in global oil supplies, with significant growth also seen among other non-OPEC producers, including Brazil, Norway and new producer Guyana,” the IEA said in its five-year outlook.
“By the end of the forecast (2024), oil exports from the United States will overtake Russia and close in on Saudi Arabia, bringing greater diversity of supply,” the IEA said.
Global oil demand growth is set to ease as China slows, but will still rise by an annual average of 1.2 million bpd to 2024.
“Still, the IEA continues to see no peak in oil demand, as petrochemicals and jet fuel remain the key drivers of growth, particularly in the United States and Asia, more than offsetting a slowdown in gasoline due to efficiency gains and electric cars,” the Paris-based IEA said.
It said Iraq would reinforce its position as a top producer, becoming the world’s third-largest source of new supply and driving growth within producer group OPEC.
“The increase will have to compensate for steep losses from Iran and Venezuela, as well as a still-fragile situation in Libya,” the IEA said.

Topics: Oil energy Markets US

