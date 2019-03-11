You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea ‘missile launch’ plans under scrutiny as concern mounts
﻿

North Korea ‘missile launch’ plans under scrutiny as concern mounts

Above, N. Korea tested missiles on Sohae station in 2017, satellite companies reported renewed activity on the site. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

North Korea ‘missile launch’ plans under scrutiny as concern mounts

  • Some analysts say N. Korea is creating worries on purpose to have more negotiation power
  • Satellites captured earlier renewed activity at one of N. Korea’s long-range missile launching site
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

SEOUL: South Korea’s military said Monday it was closely monitoring North Korean facilities after a series of satellite images triggered international alarm that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile or space launch.
Any launch would send the stuttering talks on denuclearization into disarray, after a high-stakes second summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un collapsed last month without a deal.
But some analysts suggest the North might be stage-managing activity at certain key sites, to stoke concern and secure “better terms” when the two sides next meet.
Washington wants what administration officials have called a “big deal,” with the complete elimination of weapons of mass destruction in return for the dropping of sanctions that have strangled the isolated North’s economy.
North Korea favors a more step-by-approach, with Kim proposing dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear complex in exchange for lifting the main sanctions — a notion Trump refused in Hanoi despite the vaunted “chemistry” between the pair.
“The North could be trying to show the US it can always turn back to aggressive posture by rebuilding missile sites in order to gain leverage in future talks, but without actually firing a missile or rocket,” said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior researcher at the private Sejong Institute.
“It is hard to rule out the possibility of a rocket launch at the Sohae station at this point as North Korea has proven time and time again it can do unexpected things.”
Satellite analysis now indicates increased activity at two key sites — the Samundong missile research facility and the Sohae rocket launch center.
Located on the outskirts of Pyongyang, Samundong was built in 2012 to support development of long-range missiles and space-launch vehicles.
As well as developing the Hawsong-15 ICBM, which analysts agree is capable of reaching the whole US mainland, Samundong constructed the long-range rockets that were then transported and successfully launched from the Sohae satellite launch station in 2012 and 2016.
Images of Samundong taken on February 22 showed cars and trucks at the site, as well as rail cars and cranes at a yard, US news outlet NPR has reported.
South Korea is “closely tracking and looking into all activity for possible scenarios including a missile launch” across the border, said Kim Joon-rak, spokesman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Experts are divided over Pyongyang’s plans, but whatever its intentions, a launch would shatter the fragile US-North Korea relationship and revive the angry language that had stoked fears of a military conflict at the start of the Trump presidency.
“This is North Korea’s classic brinkmanship on display again,” said Lim Eul-chul, professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University.
“The North’s intention is clear. It wants early resumption of talks with the US, but on better terms.”
Veteran North Korea watchers said that any activity is likely to be finely calibrated and could also be intended to send a clear message within the isolated regime.
“Kim could use a launch to demonstrate at the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly, probably in mid-April, that he has not been cowed by sanctions,” said former US negotiator Joel Wit, now the director of the respected 38 North website.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed last year to shut the Sohae site at a summit with the South’s President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang. Satellite pictures in August suggested workers were dismantling an engine test stand there.
But the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies suggested last week that rebuilding was progressing quickly at the facility.
A moving structure that had been used to carry vehicles to a launch pad on rails has been restored, said 38 North, adding that the work had started before last month’s failed meeting in Hanoi.
Chun In-bum, a North Korea expert and a retired three-star general, said it was “too early” to conclude the North was preparing for another rocket launch at Sohae.
However, he said that if the North went ahead, the US would be “forced to react” whether it turned out to be a missile test or a satellite launch.
North Korea has been banned by the UN Security Council from carrying out space launches, as some of its technology was similar to that used for intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs.
John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s hawkish national security adviser, said Sunday the US sees “exactly what they are doing” in regard to possible launch moves by the nuclear-armed state.
“We see it unblinkingly, and we don’t have any illusions about what those are,” he warned, adding his boss would be “pretty disappointed” if a nuclear-armed state conducted a new missile test.

Related

0
World
N. Korea may be preparing a missile or space launch
Special 0
World
US hints at tougher sanctions as North Korea restores missile site

UNHCR Chief cancels UAE visit due to UN deaths on Ethiopian plane crash 

Updated 11 March 2019
Arab News
0

UNHCR Chief cancels UAE visit due to UN deaths on Ethiopian plane crash 

  • Filippo Grandi flew back to Geneva from Abu Dhabi after hearing that two staff members of the UNHCR were among the 157 who died
  • Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 had plummeted to the ground shortly after take-off
Updated 11 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The High Commissioner for the United Nations’ Refugee agency (UNHCR) has cancelled a scheduled visit to the UAE, following the death of 19 UN staff members who were in the Ethiopian flight to Nairobi that crashed on Sunday. 
Filippo Grandi flew back to Geneva from Abu Dhabi on Sunday after hearing that two staff members of the UNHCR were among the 157 who died when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 plummeted to the ground shortly after take-off. 
“It is with great sadness and shock that I have learned today that UNHCR colleagues were among the passengers of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 which crashed in Ethiopia this morning,” Grandi said in a statement. 
“UNHCR has suffered today a huge loss. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of our colleagues and all others we have so tragically lost today,” he added. 
The UN high commissioner was scheduled to speak at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development (DIHAD) conference on Tuesday. 
The other 17 UN members that were killed were part of the other UN agencies including the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization.
The airline said the flight had passengers from at least 35 countries, some of whom were aid workers for other humanitarian organizations.
Although the cause of the crash is not yet known, Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet until further notice, the airline said on its Twitter account on Monday.

Topics: UNHCR DIHAD Ethiopian Airlines UAE

Related

0
World
Indonesia offering to assist Ethiopia’s investigation
0
World
British museum agrees to return emperor’s hair to Ethiopia

Latest updates

‘Wonder Woman’ defends Arabs against Netenyahu’s rhetoric
0
Dozens of militants killed in shootouts in Egypt’s Sinai: military
0
North Korea ‘missile launch’ plans under scrutiny as concern mounts
0
Iran rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh sentenced to 7 years in jail
0
UNHCR Chief cancels UAE visit due to UN deaths on Ethiopian plane crash 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.