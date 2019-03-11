Dozens of militants killed in shootouts in Egypt’s Sinai: military

You are here

Egypt launched a major campaign in February 2018 aimed at vanquishing Daesh or related groups in Sinai. Above, security personnel during a troop maneuver on July 26, 2018. (AFP)
  • Egypt launched a major campaign in February 2018 aimed at vanquishing Daesh or related groups in Sinai
  • About 100 suspects had been arrested, more than 200 explosive devices found and over 30 cars and scooters confiscated or destroyed
CAIRO: Egyptian security forces have killed 46 “very dangerous” militants in shootouts in northern Sinai, the military said on Monday.
The armed forces say several hundred militants have been killed since it launched a major campaign in February 2018 aimed at vanquishing Daesh or related groups in Sinai.
“Over the last period” the campaign had resulted in “the elimination of 46 very dangerous members of terrorist elements during exchanges of fire in the north and central Sinai...,” the armed forces said in a video recording, without specifying dates or locations of the security operations.
About 100 suspects had been arrested, more than 200 explosive devices found and over 30 cars and scooters confiscated or destroyed, it said. The statement did not give the identity of suspects or their affiliation.
Human rights organizations have accused Egypt of carrying out extrajudicial executions and of trying civilians in military courts as part of the crackdown.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that the matter of human rights should be treated in the context of regional turbulence and the struggle against terrorism. Strong security measures, he has said, are needed to stabilize Egypt after the turmoil that followed the country’s 2011 uprising.

Tunisia minister says hospital infection killed 12 newborns

  • “The whole health sector is in a state of emergency,” the minister said
  • PM vows that “those responsible for any negligence” will face prosecution
TUNIS: A dozen newborn babies whose deaths at a Tunisian state hospital sparked public outrage are believed to have been killed by an infection acquired in the clinic, the acting health minister said Monday.
Sonia Ben Cheikh told a news conference that a 12th infant had died at the Rabta state hospital in Tunis on Sunday.
According to the preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation, a nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infection caused the deaths, she said.
“The whole health sector is in a state of emergency,” she told a news conference.
Reforms were needed to restore confidence, added Ben Cheikh, whose predecessor resigned Saturday in the face of a growing outcry over the deaths.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed swiftly vowed that “those responsible for any negligence” will face prosecution.
Officials launched medical and judicial investigations after the premature babies began dying on Thursday at the Rabta state hospital in Tunis.
The public health system, once a source of pride in Tunisia, has been hit by management and financial problems that lowered standards and caused drug shortages.

