‘Wonder Woman’ defends Arabs against Netanyahu’s rhetoric

Gal Gadot, above, defended the Israeli-Arab actress against Netanyahu’s attacks on Instagram. (AFP/File)
JERUSALEM: Hollywood star Gal Gadot has leapt to defend a fellow actress who was chided by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for challenging his party’s treatment of Arab citizens.
Netanyahu and his Likud party have been accused of using scare tactics and demonizing Israel’s Arab population ahead of April 9 elections in a bid to motivate their right-wing base.
“Love your neighbor as yourself,” Israeli-born Gadot wrote on Instagram late Sunday after popular Israeli model and television actress Rotem Sela received online abuse from the public and a personal reprimand from Netanyahu.
“This isn’t a matter of right or left. Jew or Arab. Secular or religious,” the “Wonder Woman” star posted.
“It’s a matter of dialogue, of dialogue for peace and security and of our tolerance of one toward the other.”
Sela fired off an angry Instagram post late Saturday after watching right-wing firebrand culture minister Miri Regev on TV.
Regev stated the Likud’s line, warning voters in the April election not to choose its main opponents because if elected it would form an alliance with Israeli Arab parties in parliament — a highly unlikely scenario.
“When the hell will someone in this government convey to the public that Israel is a state of all its citizens and that all people were created equal?” Sela wrote.
“Even the Arabs — believe it or not — are human beings, and the Druze and the gays, by the way, and the lesbians and — shock — leftists.”
Netanyahu answered with an Instagram message of his own, addressed to “Dear Rotem.”
“Israel is not a state of all its citizens,” he wrote.
“According to the basic nationality law we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people — and only it.”
He was referring to a deeply controversial law passed last year declaring Israel the nation-state of the Jewish people and downgrading Arabic’s status as an official language.
He returned to the theme at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, where he called Israel a “Jewish, democratic state” with equal rights, but “the nation-state not of all its citizens, but only of the Jewish people.”
Israeli Arabs make up around 17.5 percent of the population.
Netanyahu has continually warned that his opponents will receive the support of Arab parties and that they will make significant concessions to the Palestinians.
Arab parties would be extremely unlikely to be part of any coalition government after elections.
Arab Israelis are Palestinians who remained on their land after the 1948 creation of Israel and are largely supportive of the Palestinian cause.
Gadot’s message showed a re-post of Sela’s comment in the background.
“Rotem, sister, you’re an inspiration to us all,” she wrote.

Topics: Gal Gadot Israel Wonder Woman

Turkish activists reject ‘irrational’ indictment against top businessman

Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Turkish activists reject ‘irrational’ indictment against top businessman

  • The businessman faces a life sentence if convicted
  • A series of national protests erupted after the Gezi Park protests in 2013
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish activists behind mass 2013 anti-government protests on Monday rejected as “irrational” and “illegal” an indictment against prominent Turkish businessman Osman Kavala on charges he sought to overthrow the state.
Kavala, in pre-trial detention since 2017, is accused of ties to the protests which erupted over development plans for an Istanbul park and grew into a major challenge to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was premier at the time and is now president.
Turkish prosecutors are demanding life imprisonment for Kavala and 15 others on charges of attempting to topple the government. Erdogan accuses the philanthropist of financing “the terrorists.”
“This irrational and unlawful bill of indictment must be withdrawn immediately,” Mucella Yapici, spokeswoman for the Taksim Solidarity activist group, told a press conference in Istanbul.
She said the suspects “must be released immediately.”
Western governments accuse Erdogan’s government of eroding rights especially since a 2016 failed coup and the mass arrests and purge of tens of thousands of people from the public sector that followed.
The so-called Gezi Park rallies constituted the biggest challenge against Erdogan’s government, and snowballed into nationwide protests against the country’s rulers.
The police response drew criticism from Turkey’s Western allies.
In 2015, a Turkish court acquitted 26 defendants on trial for their involvement in the Gezi protests — most of them were members of the Taksim Solidarity Platform.
“We reject your futile efforts to smear Gezi!” said Yapici. “Gezi is this land’s hope for equality, freedom and justice.”
“We will never allow you to recast the Gezi resistance as an action associated with crime, terror, coups or insurrections.”
The trial of Kavala and 15 others will begin on June 24.
A respected figure in intellectual circles in Turkey and abroad, Kavala is chairman of the Anadolu Kultur (Anatolian Culture) foundation.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Osman Kavala

