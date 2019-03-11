Model Sofia Richie collaborates with Kuwaiti fashion label

DUBAI: US influencer and model Sofia Richie, singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, has collaborated on a new line of handbags with Kuwaiti label Marzook.

Helmed by Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzooq, the Beirut-based accessories brand was established in 2014. The brother sister duo started off in the fashion industry by designing pieces for their family and friends and quickly went on to garner worldwide attention and snap up celebrity collaboration deals.

“When you’re one of social media’s most popular style stars, your style influence is extremely crucial. Sofia’s style is very much aligned with the Marzook girl, who rather than follows trends, creates trends,” the fashion label wrote on its website.

The collaboration features Marzook’s perennial favorite, the spherical Lucid Classic bag, in a new set of neon shades — “Powerful Pink, Neon- Z Green and Traffic Cone Orange.”

The collection features bags in three neon shades. Marzook

“Generation-Z is growing up or, in other words, “glowing up” and we have instinctively allowed their vitality and ambition, traits we’re seeing in this upcoming generation of tastemakers, into the design,” the designers added on the website.

Richie, a 20-year-old socialite, was seen holding the Traffic Cone Orange bag from the collection back in September 2018 in New York.

In celebration of the launch, Shouq is set to host a dinner at her home in Kuwait before the press conference and the pop-up launch on March 19, which will be attended by Richie herself.

Richie was spotted with a bag from the collection in 2018. Marzook

She isn’t the only celebrity who has shown love for the Arab brand.

Kylie Jenner sported a crystal-covered orb bag by the label on her birthday last year, triggering many a newspaper headline.

The cosmetics mogul, who was just named the youngest ever self-made billionaire by Forbes, wore a custom-made tube top and cycling shorts by haute couture brand LaBourjoisie and added a pink, sparkling Marzook bag.

The $2,495 bag featured a unique spherical silhouette and an optional chain strap and quickly sold out on the brand’s website.

The accessories house has made bags that have been sported by the likes of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, actress Lupita Nyong’o and model Cara Delevingne.

The Arab label’s line of accessories consists of exotic leather and skins, precious metals and resins in pill-shaped or spherical shapes.