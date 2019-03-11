You are here

  • Home
  • Model Sofia Richie collaborates with Kuwaiti fashion label
﻿

Model Sofia Richie collaborates with Kuwaiti fashion label

Sofia Richie is a model and influencer. AFP
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

Model Sofia Richie collaborates with Kuwaiti fashion label

Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US influencer and model Sofia Richie, singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, has collaborated on a new line of handbags with Kuwaiti label Marzook.  

Helmed by Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzooq, the Beirut-based accessories brand was established in 2014. The brother sister duo started off in the fashion industry by designing pieces for their family and friends and quickly went on to garner worldwide attention and snap up celebrity collaboration deals.

 “When you’re one of social media’s most popular style stars, your style influence is extremely crucial.  Sofia’s style is very much aligned with the Marzook girl, who rather than follows trends, creates trends,” the fashion label wrote on its website.

The collaboration features Marzook’s perennial favorite, the spherical Lucid Classic bag, in a new set of neon shades — “Powerful Pink, Neon- Z Green and Traffic Cone Orange.”

The collection features bags in three neon shades. Marzook

“Generation-Z is growing up or, in other words, “glowing up” and we have instinctively allowed their vitality and ambition, traits we’re seeing in this upcoming generation of tastemakers, into the design,” the designers added on the website.

Richie, a 20-year-old socialite, was seen holding the Traffic Cone Orange bag from the collection back in September 2018 in New York.

In celebration of the launch, Shouq is set to host a dinner at her home in Kuwait before the press conference and the pop-up launch on March 19, which will be attended by Richie herself.

Richie was spotted with a bag from the collection in 2018. Marzook

She isn’t the only celebrity who has shown love for the Arab brand.

Kylie Jenner sported a crystal-covered orb bag by the label on her birthday last year, triggering many a newspaper headline.

The cosmetics mogul, who was just named the youngest ever self-made billionaire by Forbes, wore a custom-made tube top and cycling shorts by haute couture brand LaBourjoisie and added a pink, sparkling Marzook bag.

The $2,495 bag featured a unique spherical silhouette and an optional chain strap and quickly sold out on the brand’s website.

The accessories house has made bags that have been sported by the likes of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, actress Lupita Nyong’o and model Cara Delevingne.

The Arab label’s line of accessories consists of exotic leather and skins, precious metals and resins in pill-shaped or spherical shapes.

Dubai-based label L’Afshar bags yet another celebrity fan

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel. AFP
Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai-based label L’Afshar bags yet another celebrity fan

Updated 10 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted in California last week sporting a chic box bag by Dubai-based label L’Afshar.

The 31-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel carried the bag at the Vital Proteins Collagen Water product launch event in Irvine, California.

The bag hails from L’Afshar’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection and is called the Ida in White.

Huntington-Whiteley paired the boxy bag with a sleepwear-inspired outfit in a cheerful sky-blue shade, complete with pajama-esque pinstripes and a deep V-neck. The ensemble was designed by London-based fashion house Galvan.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted with a L’Afshar bag. AFP

The model and actress isn’t the only celebrity who has shown off L’Afshar’s unique bags, however.

 Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner touted a bag by the brand in Los Angeles in October.

The Kardashian sibling sported a boxy purple bag with a gold chain, called the Ida in Purple Croc, at a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers — whose official colors are purple and yellow.

Kylie Jenner has also been spotted clutching a bag by L’Afshar in recent months.

Back in June, the younger Jenner sister, who was recently named the youngest ever self-made billionaire by Forbes, was seen carrying the see-through Lucite Pagoda bag in Cannes, France.

The Ida in Purple Croc bag has been worn by more than a few Hollywood celebrities, including Laura Dern and Rachel Bilson. However, those aren’t the only A-listers who seem to be huge fans of the homegrown brand — actress Jasmin Sanders, Bella Hadid, Kate Upton and Alicia Keys have all made public appearances with L’Afshar’s arm candy on hand.

Lilian Afshar, the designer behind the brand, is known for her unique, structured designs and use of marbled resin and intricate mirrorwork.

Lucite — known commonly as acrylic glass — and birthstones also feature in the brand’s range of typically heavy, straight-edged clutches in a range of clear-to-saturated colors and textures.

Topics: L’Afshar fashion Dubai

Latest updates

Model Sofia Richie collaborates with Kuwaiti fashion label
0
‘Wonder Woman’ defends Arabs against Netenyahu’s rhetoric
0
Dozens of militants killed in shootouts in Egypt’s Sinai: military
0
North Korea ‘missile launch’ plans under scrutiny as concern mounts
0
Iran rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh sentenced to 7 years in jail
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.