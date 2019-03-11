You are here

  • Home
  • Oil gains as Saudi stands by OPEC cuts, US drilling drops
﻿

Oil gains as Saudi stands by OPEC cuts, US drilling drops

An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil gains as Saudi stands by OPEC cuts, US drilling drops

  • Saudi’s Falih says too early to change OPEC+ policy in April
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by comments from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June and a report showing a fall in US drilling activity.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.73 per barrel at 1320 GMT, up 66 cents, or 1.18 percent from their last close.
Brent crude futures were at $66.49 per barrel, up 75 cents, or 1.14 percent.
Falih told Reuters on Sunday it would be too early to change a production curb pact agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia before the group’s meeting in June.
“We will see what happens by April, if there is any unforeseen disruption somewhere else, but barring this I think we will just be kicking the can forward,” Falih said.
Oil markets have been supported this year by ongoing supply cuts by the group called OPEC+, which has pledged to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in crude supply since the start of the year to tighten markets and prop up prices.
The group will meet on April 17-18, with another gathering scheduled for June 25-26, to discuss supply policy.
Further underlining the desire of the world’s top exporter to drive down prices, a Saudi official said the country planned to cut crude oil exports in April to below 7 million barrels per day.
Prices were also buoyed by US energy services firm Baker Hughes’ latest weekly report showing the number of rigs drilling for new oil production in the United States fell by nine to 834.
But the Paris-based International Energy Agency predicted a surge in US production, which would see its exports exceed Russia’s and near Saudi Arabia’s by 2024.
“The second wave of the US shale revolution is coming,” the IEA’s Fatih Birol said.
“It will see the United States account for 70 percent of the rise in global oil production ... with profound implications for the geopolitics of energy.”
Markets were held back after US employment data raised concerns that an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe was spilling into the United States.
“Brent prices have struggled to push firmly above $65/bbl in part because a strong US dollar remains a major headwind for commodity prices. In addition, global GDP growth has been soft and oil demand has yet to pick up seasonally,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report on Monday.
But citing the OPEC+ cuts and low global stocks, the bank predicted prices for Brent would reach $70 a barrel this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC US Oil

Shale growth to see US oil exports overtake Russia’s, says IEA

Updated 11 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

Shale growth to see US oil exports overtake Russia’s, says IEA

  • ‘By the end of the forecast (2024), oil exports from the United States will overtake Russia and close in on Saudi Arabia’
  • Global oil demand growth is set to ease as China slows
Updated 11 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

HOUSTON: The US will soon be challenging to be the biggest oil exporter in the world thanks to the “remarkable strength” of its shale industry, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest five-year forecast.

By the end of the 2024, oil exports from the US will overtake Russia and “close in” on Saudi Arabia, the IEA said.

Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, said the US would drive global oil supply growth, triggering a rapid transformation of world oil markets, adding that he could not foresee a peak in oil demand over the period, despite an “easing” of demand.

“The second wave of the US shale revolution is coming,” Birol said, unveiling the “Oil 2019” report at the CERAWeek by IHS Market forum in Houston, Texas. 

“It will see the US account for 70 percent of the rise in global oil production and some 75 percent of the expansion in liquified natural gas (LNG) trade over the next five years. This will shake up international oil and gas trade flows, with profound implications for the geopolitics of energy,” he added.

The US is currently in third position among the world’s oil exporters, behind Russia and Saudi Arabia, the biggest. When the US closes in on the Kingdom, it will bring “greater diversity of supply,” the IEA report said.

“While global oil demand growth is set to ease, in particular as China slows down, it still increases at an annual average of 1.2 million barrels per day to 2024,” according to the “Oil 2019” report.

“Still, the IEA continues to see no peak in oil demand, as petrochemicals and jet fuel remain the key drivers of growth, particularly in the US and Asia, more than offsetting a slowdown in gasoline due to efficiency gains and electric cars.”

Global oil markets are going through a period of “extraordinary change,” the report added, with long-lasting implications on energy security and market balances throughout the forecast period. Outside the US, there is also “significant growth” seen among other non-OPEC producers, including Brazil, Norway and new producer Guyana.

In Saudi Arabia, the IEA reported that the energy industry had started to replace crude oil and gasoil-fired generation by natural gas, and made investments to increase its fuel-oil fired capacity. Of the 11.1 gigawatts of fuel-oil fired capacity under construction around the world, some 8.5 are in Saudi Arabia, the IEA said. 

Iraq was also identified by the IEA as the world’s third-largest sources of new supply, driving growth within OPEC to 2024. That increase could compensate for steep losses from Iran and Venezuela, as well as a still-fragile situation in Libya.

Birol said: “These are extraordinary times for the oil industry as geopolitics become a bigger factor in the markets and the global economy is slowing down. Everywhere we look, new actors are emerging and past certainties are fading. This is the case in both the upstream and the downstream sector. And it’s particularly true for the USA, by far the stand-out champion of global supply growth.” 

“The story of how the United States transformed itself into a major exporter within less than a decade is unprecedented,” the IEA report said. “It is due to the ability of the US shale industry to respond quickly to price signals by ramping up production. The United States accounts for 70 percent of the total increase in global capacity to 2024, adding a total of 4 million barrels per day (mbd). This follows spectacular growth of 2.2 mbd in 2018,” the report added.

For the third year running, investment in upstream activities is set to rise, according to early reports from key oil and gas companies, and for the first time since the oil price collapsed in 2014-5, investment in conventional oil assets rose faster than shale.

Topics: Oil energy Markets US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil rises on ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, fall in US rig count
0
Business & Economy
Kuwait oil minister: Oil prices are good for producers, consumers

Latest updates

Oil gains as Saudi stands by OPEC cuts, US drilling drops
0
Palestinians in Gaza receive new Qatari aid
0
Saudi and Emirati teams test skills in basketball tournament
0
FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED: Prolific Poles, Ace Ajax and Super Mario Balotelli
0
WHO launches strategy to fight ‘inevitable’ flu pandemics
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.