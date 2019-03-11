ACWA Power Khalladi opens capital to SAHAM

You are here

The Khalladi wind farm is located at Jbel Sendouq, 30 kilometers from Tangiers in Morocco.
ACWA Power Khalladi has announced SAHAM Assurances as a new shareholder that will hold 24 percent of the capital and will sit on the board of directors. 

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “Bringing SAHAM into this asset as a shareholder is very much within our commitment to share our investments with credible value-adding local partners as we recognize the value of energizing the economic development of the countries in which we invest.”

ACWA Power will continue to have a controlling stake of 51 percent and will be in charge of the operations and maintenance through its affiliate NOMAC.

Inaugurated in June 2018, the Khalladi wind farm, developed by ACWA Power in collaboration with ARIF investment fund, is located at Jbel Sendouq, 30 kilometers from Tangiers in Morocco, and represents an investment of 1.7 billion dirhams ($170 million). 

This entirely privately funded investment was financed with equity from ACWA Power and ARIF, and with debt from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in collaboration with the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Moroccan BMCE Bank of Africa (BMCE). 

Rajit Nanda, chief investment officer of ACWA Power, said: “SAHAM adds to the institutionalization of the shareholding structure of our assets in Morocco.”

Bahrain’s Dividend Gate Capital backs Cofe app

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain’s Dividend Gate Capital backs Cofe app

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain-based Dividend Gate Capital (DGC) are backing an app called Cofe that claims to make ordering coffee a fast and efficient process.

“The Arab world created the coffee house culture that spread globally. We are now looking to the evolution of coffee culture through Cofe,” said Khalid Al-Hammadi, CEO of DGC. “Forbes magazine has highlighted Cofe as one of the top 50 startups to watch in the Arab world. The app, which was conceptualized in Kuwait and developed in the Silicon Valley, connects coffee house chains and independent coffee roasters with coffee lovers via a seamless, easy and efficient user interface,” he added.

The Cofe app founded in 2017 has attracted venture capital investment from around the Arab world. These include Towell Holding International (Oman), a joint fund established by KFH Capital (Kuwait) with Cedar Mundi (Lebanon), KISP Ventures, Takamul Capital, Nizar Al-Nusif Sons Holding and Arab Investment Company (Kuwait).

Founder and CEO of Cofe Ali Al-Ebrahim said: “Today, we have a fast-growing state-of-the-art app that enables customers to order their favorite coffee from their favorite coffee house, and an app that has the potential to transform and grow our vendor’s revenue streams.”

