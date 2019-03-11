Al-Haqbani reveals plan to roll out 50 smart fitness clubs

You are here

Fahad Al-Haqbani, chief executive officer of Armah Sports Company.
Fahad Al-Haqbani, chief executive officer of Armah Sports Company, has announced the establishment of a new fitness concept in Saudi Arabia as part of a project that he claimed will transform the Kingdom’s fitness industry.

Al-Haqbani said that 50 smart sports clubs will be rolled out in the Kingdom over the next five years, with offerings to suit all segments of society. 

“The smart clubs will fundamentally change the way people think of health, sports and wellness. The project will not only bring the best from the global fitness industry to the Kingdom, but also set new global standards,” he said.

Al-Haqbani said that the smart clubs are in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that include strengthening the infrastructure of sports and fitness, which in turn will contribute to the increase of sports practitioners in Saudi society. 

Al-Haqbani added that the family’s extensive experience in the industry, which extends over 25 years, will contribute to the success of the new project. “The family will continue to be the driving force behind the evolution of fitness in the Kingdom, as well as key influencers in the regional and global market,” he said.

ACWA Power Khalladi opens capital to SAHAM

Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
0

ACWA Power Khalladi opens capital to SAHAM

Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
0

ACWA Power Khalladi has announced SAHAM Assurances as a new shareholder that will hold 24 percent of the capital and will sit on the board of directors. 

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “Bringing SAHAM into this asset as a shareholder is very much within our commitment to share our investments with credible value-adding local partners as we recognize the value of energizing the economic development of the countries in which we invest.”

ACWA Power will continue to have a controlling stake of 51 percent and will be in charge of the operations and maintenance through its affiliate NOMAC.

Inaugurated in June 2018, the Khalladi wind farm, developed by ACWA Power in collaboration with ARIF investment fund, is located at Jbel Sendouq, 30 kilometers from Tangiers in Morocco, and represents an investment of 1.7 billion dirhams ($170 million). 

This entirely privately funded investment was financed with equity from ACWA Power and ARIF, and with debt from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in collaboration with the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Moroccan BMCE Bank of Africa (BMCE). 

Rajit Nanda, chief investment officer of ACWA Power, said: “SAHAM adds to the institutionalization of the shareholding structure of our assets in Morocco.”

