Al-Haqbani reveals plan to roll out 50 smart fitness clubs

Fahad Al-Haqbani, chief executive officer of Armah Sports Company, has announced the establishment of a new fitness concept in Saudi Arabia as part of a project that he claimed will transform the Kingdom’s fitness industry.

Al-Haqbani said that 50 smart sports clubs will be rolled out in the Kingdom over the next five years, with offerings to suit all segments of society.

“The smart clubs will fundamentally change the way people think of health, sports and wellness. The project will not only bring the best from the global fitness industry to the Kingdom, but also set new global standards,” he said.

Al-Haqbani said that the smart clubs are in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that include strengthening the infrastructure of sports and fitness, which in turn will contribute to the increase of sports practitioners in Saudi society.

Al-Haqbani added that the family’s extensive experience in the industry, which extends over 25 years, will contribute to the success of the new project. “The family will continue to be the driving force behind the evolution of fitness in the Kingdom, as well as key influencers in the regional and global market,” he said.