UL, STC to set up center of excellence in Riyadh

﻿

UL’s wire and cable division signed the MoU with STC at the world’s largest wireless industry event, Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Barcelona.
0

0

UL and Saudi Telecom Company (STC) have announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a testing facility in Saudi Arabia.

The center of excellence (CoE) will be set up in Riyadh inside STC labs and will offer testing for various products across the “fiber to the home” (FTTH) ecosystem.

UL’s wire and cable division signed the MoU with STC at the world’s largest wireless industry event, Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Barcelona. The collaboration is aimed at ensuring a robust network for telecom operators in Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries.

UL recognizes the increasing need for Saudi Arabia’s wire and cable industry to accelerate the “time to market” for products and to meet the challenges of the growing complexity of global technological and business environment. 

With the support from UL’s engineering expertise, this new facility in Saudi Arabia will help all critical stakeholders along the global supply chain to design, manufacture, specify and procure compliant products in the marketplace.

Steven A. Galan, director of UL’s wire and cable division, said: “We are collaborating with STC to provide our testing services locally here in Saudi Arabia with a view to shortening the turnaround time for submitting samples, testing and certification.

“Additionally, suppliers of the telecommunications industry can conduct UL research testing at this facility to validate their product design during the product development stage, which will help enhance market competitiveness of the product.” 

Hamid Syed, vice president and general manager for UL in the Middle East, said: “Through this testing facility, we will be able to support the Kingdom’s digital transformation by ensuring only compliant products enter the marketplace.”

Bader A. Allhieb, vice president of operations at STC, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with a globally renowned industry leader such as UL, whose mission and expertise perfectly complement our goal to transform the telecom industry in the Kingdom and the region.

“This collaboration will not only benefit STC and UL but would also further support the growth of telecom sector of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.”

Fahad Al-Haqbani, chief executive officer of Armah Sports Company, has announced the establishment of a new fitness concept in Saudi Arabia as part of a project that he claimed will transform the Kingdom’s fitness industry.

Al-Haqbani said that 50 smart sports clubs will be rolled out in the Kingdom over the next five years, with offerings to suit all segments of society. 

“The smart clubs will fundamentally change the way people think of health, sports and wellness. The project will not only bring the best from the global fitness industry to the Kingdom, but also set new global standards,” he said.

Al-Haqbani said that the smart clubs are in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that include strengthening the infrastructure of sports and fitness, which in turn will contribute to the increase of sports practitioners in Saudi society. 

Al-Haqbani added that the family’s extensive experience in the industry, which extends over 25 years, will contribute to the success of the new project. “The family will continue to be the driving force behind the evolution of fitness in the Kingdom, as well as key influencers in the regional and global market,” he said.

