Startup of the Week: Combining tradition with modernity for women on the go

Updated 9 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
  • Nedaa Assal started making jewelry as a hobby, but quickly found that there was a demand for her unique and intricate designs
RIYADH: Different kinds of beads have always been an important part of traditional women’s jewelry all across the world. A wide range of materials has been used to make beads for necklaces, bracelets and other jewelry items.

There was a time when different cultures had different styles of jewelry that served as their identity. However, with the emergence of a global culture, style and fashion are no longer confined to geographical boundaries.

The Saudi fashion scene is also very vibrant and dynamic. Talented Saudi men and women are joining the style and fashion industry in large numbers and many have proven their mettle.

One of those talented Saudis is Nedaa Assal who launched handcrafted accessories and jewelry line — Dream in Rose — in 2017. She tries to combine tradition and modernity in designs that are suitable for modern women.

Assal took the name after hearing the phrase in a French movie and thinking it had “a beautiful ring to it.”

She originally started making jewelry as a hobby, but quickly found that there was a demand for her unique and intricate designs, which she created using precious gemstones and her own thermal clay work beads blended with gold. Assal also works with customers to design bespoke pieces.

“Mostly my clientele is young, and I always try to (understand) what they need and want,” Assal said.

For example, some of her most popular pieces are her mobile necklaces crafted from seashells and olive-tree beads. She stresses all her creations are unique and different from the other.

“I try to implement attractive and unique designs so that each piece has a personal touch.”

Although some of Assal’s pieces look quite simple, she said each one takes considerable time and consideration to design and construct. She said she takes great joy from working with “natural stones,” believing they “store positive energy.”

She said blue stones are her favorites, as they give her “a sense of peace and comfort.”

All of Assal’s designs are original and “handmade with love.” She continues to seek out and learn new techniques to make each piece not only fashionable, but also memorable.

Model Sofia Richie collaborates with Kuwaiti fashion label

Sofia Richie is a model and influencer. AFP
Updated 11 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: US influencer and model Sofia Richie, singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, has collaborated on a new line of handbags with Kuwaiti label Marzook.  

Helmed by Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzooq, the Beirut-based accessories brand was established in 2014. The brother sister duo started off in the fashion industry by designing pieces for their family and friends and quickly went on to garner worldwide attention and snap up celebrity collaboration deals.

 “When you’re one of social media’s most popular style stars, your style influence is extremely crucial.  Sofia’s style is very much aligned with the Marzook girl, who rather than follows trends, creates trends,” the fashion label wrote on its website.

The collaboration features Marzook’s perennial favorite, the spherical Lucid Classic bag, in a new set of neon shades — “Powerful Pink, Neon- Z Green and Traffic Cone Orange.”

The collection features bags in three neon shades. Marzook

“Generation-Z is growing up or, in other words, “glowing up” and we have instinctively allowed their vitality and ambition, traits we’re seeing in this upcoming generation of tastemakers, into the design,” the designers added on the website.

Richie, a 20-year-old socialite, was seen holding the Traffic Cone Orange bag from the collection back in September 2018 in New York.

In celebration of the launch, Shouq is set to host a dinner at her home in Kuwait before the press conference and the pop-up launch on March 19, which will be attended by Richie herself.

Richie was spotted with a bag from the collection in 2018. Marzook

She isn’t the only celebrity who has shown love for the Arab brand.

Kylie Jenner sported a crystal-covered orb bag by the label on her birthday last year, triggering many a newspaper headline.

The cosmetics mogul, who was just named the youngest ever self-made billionaire by Forbes, wore a custom-made tube top and cycling shorts by haute couture brand LaBourjoisie and added a pink, sparkling Marzook bag.

The $2,495 bag featured a unique spherical silhouette and an optional chain strap and quickly sold out on the brand’s website.

The accessories house has made bags that have been sported by the likes of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, actress Lupita Nyong’o and model Cara Delevingne.

The Arab label’s line of accessories consists of exotic leather and skins, precious metals and resins in pill-shaped or spherical shapes.

