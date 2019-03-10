You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Diabolically evil’: BBC show reveals Iranian general’s shadowy past
﻿

‘Diabolically evil’: BBC show reveals Iranian general’s shadowy past

Al-Quds commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting of Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran. The military leader’s brutal influence stretches across the Middle East, according to analysts. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

‘Diabolically evil’: BBC show reveals Iranian general’s shadowy past

  • ‘Shadow Commander: Iran’s Military Mastermind,’ set to air on March 14, sheds light on the story of Al-Quds force chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani
  • The documentary features former US diplomat Ryan Crocker and former head of US forces in Iraq Gen. David Petraeus
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: A senior Iranian military commander dubbed a “diabolically evil human being,” and who is responsible for spearheading Tehran’s interventionist policies in Arab countries and regional conflicts, is the subject of a new BBC documentary.
“Shadow Commander: Iran’s Military Mastermind,” set to air on March 14, sheds light on the story of Al-Quds force chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani, with first-hand accounts of his secret deals and shifting alliances across Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
The documentary features former US diplomat Ryan Crocker and former head of US forces in Iraq Gen. David Petraeus, who talk candidly about the desperate struggle in the Middle East region and Soleimani’s brutal influence, stretching from Tehran to Beirut.
“We saw Soleimani as a very capable charismatic, skilled, professionally competent, diabolically evil human being,” says Gen. Petraeus in the documentary.
Crocker says: “We can see him as the Darth Vader of contemporary Middle Eastern politics.”
For decades Soleimani has dominated the brutal struggle for power and influence across the Middle East.
With the Iranian general taking center stage in Iran’s strategic ambitions, the one-hour BBC film questions whether he is shaping up for a new conflict with the West in the region.
Soleimani joined the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 1979 following the Iranian Revolution, which saw the Shah fall and Ayatollah Khomeini return from exile to seize power. He rose steadily through the ranks of the Iranian military until 2002 when, months before the US invasion of Iraq, he was appointed to command the most elite unit of the Iranian military — the Al-Quds force.
During the Iraq War, Soleimani was responsible for the smuggling of thousands of sophisticated bombs into the country and arming the Shiite militias, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of British and US troops.
However, just a few years later, the Western coalition found itself facing the same enemy as Soleimani in the fight against Daesh extremists.
Following the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001, Crocker met with Iranian diplomats who were under the direction of Soleimani with the purpose of collaborating to destroy the Taliban, which had targeted Shiite Afghans.
This collaboration was instrumental in defining the targets of bombing operations in Afghanistan and in capturing key Al-Qaeda operatives, but abruptly ended in January 2002, when George W. Bush named Iran as part of the “axis of evil” in his State of the Union address.

Topics: Iran Qassem Soleimani BBC Al Quds Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bahrain classify Iran's ICRG and Soleimani among terror list - SPA
0
Middle-East
Iran’s President Rouhani clashes with General Soleimani over Revolutionary guards funding: Reports

Senators ask US border agency about reported tracking of journalists

Updated 12 March 2019
Reuters
0

Senators ask US border agency about reported tracking of journalists

  • At least three journalists and the attorney listed on the documents were unable to enter Mexico to work because of alerts placed on their passports
Updated 12 March 2019
Reuters
0
WASHINGTON: Two senior US senators asked US Customs and Border Protection on Monday to provide information on a report that the agency inappropriately tracked seven American journalists covering the migrant caravan from Central America last year.
Republican Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Ron Wyden, the panel’s top Democrat, wrote a letter to CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan asking for an unclassified briefing no later than Thursday.
They cited news reports alleging the border agency and the Department of Homeland Security “inappropriately flagged for scrutiny seven American journalists.”
“Unless CBP had reason to believe the individuals in question were inciting violence or physical conflict, it is deeply concerning that CBP appears to have targeted American journalists at our borders,” Grassley and Wyden wrote.
Representatives of the agency did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday.
The senators referred to an NBC News report last week about documents listing 10 journalists, an attorney and 47 others, some of them labeled organizers and instigators from the United States and elsewhere.
The NBC affiliate in San Diego, KNSD-TV, said it received the documents from an unidentified source in the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Customs and Border Protection.
At least three journalists and the attorney listed on the documents were unable to enter Mexico to work because of alerts placed on their passports and others have been subject to secondary screenings when crossing the border, the news station reported.
Reuters did not see the documents and was unable independently to corroborate NBC’s findings. One of the journalists the station said was listed was Go Nakamura, a photographer who has done several freelance assignments for Reuters and began covering the caravan on Nov. 10.
CBP spokesman Andrew Meehan said in a statement last week that the tracking was related to assaults on agents that occurred during November and January. CBP does not target journalists for inspections, he said.

Latest updates

Afghan officials: Taliban kill 13 troops in country’s west
0
Taiwan leader to visit Pacific allies to firm up ties
0
Will artificial intelligence be the future of music?
0
Britain’s Brexit drama faces parliament judgment day
0
More than a dozen Houthis killed in clashes with government troops
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.