You are here

  • Home
  • Englishwoman found dead near Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan
﻿

Englishwoman found dead near Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan

This handout photograph obtained March 9, 2019 courtesy of the Lucie Blackman Trust shows British national Catherine Shaw, 23, who was last seen Monday, March 4, 2019 at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala, near the country's fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2019
AP
0

Englishwoman found dead near Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan

  • Shaw disappeared early Thursday in San Jan La Laguna, a town on the shores of Lake Atitlan
Updated 12 March 2019
AP
0

GUATEMALA CITY: An English tourist has been found dead nearly a week after she went missing near a Guatemala highland lake popular with travelers, authorities in the Central American nation said Monday.
Police Spokesman Pablo Castillo said the body of Catherine Shaw, 23, of Witney, England, was discovered at a mountain overlook called Nariz del Indio, or Indian Nose.
The area is wooded and uninhabited, and the body was found among brush without clothes and in a state of decomposition. An investigation has been opened.
Shaw disappeared early Thursday in San Jan La Laguna, a town on the shores of Lake Atitlan.
The woman’s father had arrived in Guatemala to assist the search for Shaw, the British Embassy confirmed, adding that it was supporting the family and authorities.

Topics: Guatemala City

Related

0
World
Parents of British tourist missing in Guatemala make emotional plea
0
World
Girl who died fled intensely poor Guatemalan village

Srebrenica survivors hope Karadzic gets life sentence

Updated 48 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Srebrenica survivors hope Karadzic gets life sentence

  • Kulaglic said “all the men” in his family were killed in the slaughter, including his father, uncles and their sons
Updated 48 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

TUZLA, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Survivors of Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre said Monday they hoped a UN court would sentence convicted war criminal Radovan Karadzic to life in jail when he receives his final verdict next week.
More than 23 years after the mass killings in Srebrenica, in which nearly 8,000 Bosnian men and boys were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces, the former Bosnian Serb political leader will hear a final ruling on appeal on March 20.
In 2016 Karadzic was convicted of genocide for his role in the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre and sentenced to 40 years by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).
The 73-year-old was found guilty of 10 in total, including the orchestration of the 44-month siege of Sarajevo in which some 10,000 people died.
As part of a monthly tradition, some 100 people gathered in the center of the northeastern city Tuzla on Monday to demand justice over the Srebrenica killings.
“Like all other survivors of the Srebrenica genocide, I expect Radovan Karadzic to be sentenced to life imprisonment,” Amir Kulaglic, a 59-year-old Bosnian Muslim survivor, told AFP.
Kulaglic said “all the men” in his family were killed in the slaughter, including his father, uncles and their sons.
He joined demonstrators who stood in pouring rain to hold banners with photos of Srebrenica victims.
Some carried cloth banners embroidered with the names of those killed, their birth year and hometown.
Hajjra Catic, the 74-year-old president of an association of mothers in Srebrenica, said she also hoped Karadzic would get a life sentence.
But above all, she said wants to find the remains of her son Nino.
He was 26 in July 1995, working in Srebrenica as a correspondent for local media.
“I’ve been looking for 23 years and I’m living for the day I can bury him,” added the mother, whose husband was also killed in the massacre and found in a mass grave in 2005.
Next week’s verdict will be delivered by the Hague-based International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which took over from the ICTY.
After years on the run, Karadzic was caught in 2008 on a Belgrade bus, disguised as a faith healer. His trial opened a year later, lasting until October 2014.
Karadzic’s military alter-ego, former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, is also currently appealing a life sentence before the international court on similar charges.

Topics: Bosnia and Herzegovina Srebrenica Muslims Srebrenica massacre

Related

0
World
Srebrenica’s Muslim defender acquitted of crimes against Serbs
0
World
Dutch state partly responsible for Srebrenica killings: Court

Latest updates

More than a dozen Houthis killed in clashes with government troops
0
German yachtsman inflates trousers to survive 3 hours in sea
0
Srebrenica survivors hope Karadzic gets life sentence
0
In shadow of Ghosn, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi meet to hash out future
0
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.