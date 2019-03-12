Fake News Watch: Oiling cogs of rumor mill with talk of social media monitoring

Egypt denies snooping claims

The Egyptian Communications Ministry has denied that a new draft law aimed at targeting rumors would mean that the government will monitor the conversations of social media users.

A post on the Egyptian Cabinet’s official Facebook account denied rumors being circulated on social platforms claiming that the government will be going through peoples’ chats.

Local media reported that the Parliament is working to introduce a draft law aimed at imposing heavy penalties on people spreading rumors, which it says destabilize the Egyptian state.

Pressing for facts on ‘dupe’ olive oil

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said it has not received any information regarding the alleged

selling of “dupe” olive oil in the country’s markets.

A report by Emarat Al-Youm newspaper said a ministry official has denied claims that fake olive oil is being sold in the country.

Director of the Food Security Department at the ministry,

Majid Al-Harbawi, was quoted by the newspaper urging residents to communicate with authorities to verify the authenticity of the information prior to circulation.