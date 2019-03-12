Fake News Watch: Oiling cogs of rumor mill with talk of social media monitoring

You are here

﻿

  • A weekly roundup of bogus reports and phony facts in the mainstream and social media
 Egypt denies snooping claims

The Egyptian Communications Ministry has denied that a new draft law aimed at targeting rumors would mean that the government will monitor the conversations of social media users. 

A post on the Egyptian Cabinet’s official Facebook account denied rumors being circulated on social platforms claiming that the government will be going through peoples’ chats. 

Local media reported that the Parliament is working to introduce a draft law aimed at imposing heavy penalties on people spreading rumors, which it says destabilize the Egyptian state.

 

Pressing for facts on ‘dupe’ olive oil 

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said it has not received any information regarding the alleged
selling of “dupe” olive oil in the country’s markets. 

A report by Emarat Al-Youm newspaper said a ministry official has denied claims that fake olive oil is being sold in the country. 

Director of the Food Security Department at the ministry,
Majid Al-Harbawi, was quoted by the newspaper urging residents to communicate with authorities to verify the authenticity of the information prior to circulation.

Topics: fake news rumors

Modi government advertising blitz dries up

Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: An advertising blitz by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which saw more than 150 newspaper ads exulting over its performance in 10 days, stopped on Monday, a day after the schedule for the next general election was announced.

The election will be held over seven stages from April 11 in what will be the world’s biggest democratic exercise, the Election Commission said on Sunday, when a code of conduct over election campaigning came into force.

Citing the code, the commission said “no advertisements shall be issued in electronic and print media highlighting the achievements of the govt. at the cost of public exchequer.”

Leading English-language national dailies including the Times of India, the Hindustan Times and the Indian Express, carried no government ads on Monday.

The New Delhi editions of the same three newspapers had162 government ads between March 1 and March 10. Of those, 93 were full page.

Most included a picture of Modi and highlighted government initiatives from rural development and solar power to airport infrastructure and social security benefits, among others.

One of the full-page ads took a broad view to highlight 12 achievements in different sectors, saying it was “putting farmers first” and “national security is top priority.” It ran with a slogan: “Impossible is now possible.”

Some people took to Twitter to express their frustration with what they regarded as the excessive advertising.

One user, Dhruv Rathee, last week tweeted a video in which he flipped pages of the Times of India newspaper and said: “Every page you turn has Modi’s face on it.” The video received nearly 82,000 views.

Another Twitter user, Shashank Rajak, said: “It’s so much annoying to read newspapers these days ... Do we really need all this nonsense? Pure waste of
our money.”

Modi faces growing anger about a shortage of jobs and weak farm prices but he is expected to get a popularity boost from his decision to send warplanes into Pakistan to attack an alleged militant site after a Pakistan-based group claimed a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir.

The Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, a government agency which coordinates with ministries on government ads, did not respond to a request for comment. Modi's office also did not respond.

 

Topics: Narendra Modi

