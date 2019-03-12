You are here

Saudi prince passes away, Royal Court announces

Funeral prayer will be performed for him on Tuesday, a statement from the Saudi Royal Court said. (Shutterstocck)
Saudi prince passes away, Royal Court announces

  • Saudi Prince Faisal bin Badr bin Fahd bin Sa'ad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has died
  • Funeral prayer will be performed for him on Tuesday
RIYADH: Saudi Prince Faisal bin Badr bin Fahd bin Sa'ad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has died, the Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

Funeral prayer will be performed for him on Tuesday, a statement from the Saudi Royal Court said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi royal court

Hajj and Umrah e-visas to be issued in minutes

Hajj and Umrah e-visas to be issued in minutes

  • New service to boost number of pilgrims, says official
  • e-portal will allow pilgrims to review service packages and apply for visas electronically
RIYADH: Electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be issued within minutes for various Hajj/Umrah campaigns and companies under plans by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Pilgrims who are coming from outside the Kingdom are tied to Hajj and Umrah service-providing companies and agents in order to obtain a visa. The electronic visas will be issued to these entities who will be licensed to facilitate Hajj and Umrah in these countries,” Abdulrahman Shams, an adviser to the minister of Hajj and Umrah and general supervisor of Hajj and Umrah’s electronic platform, said on MBC.

Shams said the electronic platform will include new services that will give non-Saudis access to the e-portal, where they can review service packages, choose a package and apply for visas electronically.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to issue visas electronically, within minutes of completing the required forms, and without the need for passports to go through embassies,” he said.

The move will help encourage greater numbers of pilgrims, he added. Saudi Arabia has issued over 4.33 million Umrah visas this year. The ministry’s move helps facilitate pilgrims’ journeys and minimizes pre-planning. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom hopes to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims and provide them with top-class services.

In January, the ministry updated its online portal to support foreign pilgrims. Almost 1.1 million Muslims used the Maqam online portal in its trial phase last year, allowing them to choose between more than 30 companies providing travel and accommodations for trips to Makkah and Madinah.

The ministry has been discussing incorporating e-services since November 2018.

Abdulaziz Al-Wazzan, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said the initiative aims to make visas more accessible to pilgrims, while also contributing to an increase in pilgrim numbers.

Topics: hajj Umrah Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

