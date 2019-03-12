You are here

Volkswagen beats forecasts in 2018 despite dieselgate scandal

Volkswagen’s sales of 10.8 million vehicles around the world from its 12 brands brought in €235.8 billion. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Selling 10.8 million vehicles around the world from its 12 brands brought in €235.8 billion
  • ‘We performed very well in spite of strong headwinds,’ chief executive Herbert Diess said in a statement
AFP
WOLFSBURG, Germany: Mammoth German carmaker Volkswagen reported Thursday growing profits and revenues in 2018, beating analysts’ forecasts despite enormous charges linked to its “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal and headwinds from tough new pollution tests.
The Wolfsburg-based group said it boosted its bottomline 6.0 percent year-on-year to $13.7 billion (€12.15 billion), higher than expectations from analysts surveyed by Factset.
Selling 10.8 million vehicles around the world from its 12 brands brought in €235.8 billion, with revenues posting slower growth than profits at 2.7 percent.
And operating, or underlying profit added just 1.0 percent, to €13.9 billion.
“We performed very well in spite of strong headwinds,” chief executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.
One major burden was the WLTP emissions tests, introduced since VW’s 2015 admission that it manipulated millions of cars worldwide to appear less polluting.
The new process’ introduction in September cost VW almost one billion euros by slowing production, a spokesman said, with the effect visible in a fourth-quarter operating result 4.2 percent lower year-on-year, at €3 billion.
Meanwhile the group notched up €3.2 billion in special items to cover costs relating to “dieselgate,” the same as the previous year.
A sizeable chunk of the costs came in Germany as VW paid a group-wide fine of €1 billion, while high-end subsidiary Audi had to forfeit 800 million euros.
Since 2015, legal costs, fines, buybacks, and refits to affected cars have cost VW €29 billion, the group said.
Looking ahead, VW said it had expanded its plans for a vast array of electric models over the coming decade to 70 rather than 50, aiming to sell 22 million battery-powered cars by 2028.
It hopes the offensive will help it meet strict new carbon dioxide emissions requirements in the European Union.
“The share of electric vehicles in the group fleet is to rise to at least 40 percent by 2030” with Korea’s LG, Samsung and SK Innovation and China’s CATL providing the vital battery cells to power the drive.
“Volkswagen is also taking a close look at possible participation in battery cell manufacturing facilities in Europe,” it added.
On a closer time horizon, VW aims for “slightly” higher unit sales this year than in 2018, with revenues “as much as 5.0 percent” higher and an operating profit margin of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent — up from 5.9 percent last year.

In shadow of Ghosn, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi meet to hash out future

Reuters
In shadow of Ghosn, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi meet to hash out future

  • Renault has started its own review of payments to Carlos Ghosn
  • French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into how he financed his 2016 wedding
Reuters
TOKYO: When the three leaders of the world’s top car-making alliance gather in Japan on Tuesday, they will be looking to secure a partnership that was built by former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and then possibly imperiled by his ouster.
A Tokyo court on Monday rejected Ghosn’s request to attend Nissan’s board meeting, denying him a seat at the table even as the carmaker looks set to bolster the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors that Ghosn drove for over two decades.
Released on $9 million bail last week after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center, Ghosn faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade — charges he has called “meritless.”
In the wake of the scandal, Renault has started its own review of payments to Ghosn. French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into how he financed his 2016 wedding, French media reported on Monday.
His dramatic arrest in November and the long detention that followed exposed tensions between Nissan Motor Co. and its top shareholder, France’s Renault, causing concern about the future of the alliance — the world’s largest maker of automobiles, excluding heavy trucks.
Some at Nissan had been unhappy with Ghosn’s push for a deeper tie-up, which was seen as possibly including a full merger. Smaller Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan after rescuing the Japanese company from near-bankruptcy in 1999. Nissan holds a 15 percent, non-voting stake in Renault, whose top shareholder is the French government.
While Ghosn himself has cast the charges against him as a boardroom coup, there are clear signs emerging that the alliance looks set to continue.
Renault on Monday confirmed it was in talks with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. about setting up a new alliance body to improve their collaboration.
“The proposed arrangement will have no impact on the existence of the (alliance agreement) and the cross-shareholding structure, which will both remain in place,” Renault said.
Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi plan to set up a joint board meeting structure under which Renault’s new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is likely to take the chair, people with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
That would replace Dutch-based companies currently linking Nissan and Renault and, separately, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the people said.
The heads of the partners will hold a news briefing at Nissan’s Yokohama headquarters on Tuesday, Nissan said.

