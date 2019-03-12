You are here

  • Home
  • US envoy calls China’s Muslim camps ‘horrific,’ wants probe
﻿

US envoy calls China’s Muslim camps ‘horrific,’ wants probe

Sam Brownback, above, believes there should be an independent investigation into China's violations. (AFP/File)
Updated 31 sec ago
AP
0

US envoy calls China’s Muslim camps ‘horrific,’ wants probe

  • US ambassador for international religious freedom urged China to release Chinese Muslims from camps
  • China said these facilities are vocational training centers and not camps
Updated 31 sec ago
AP
0

TAIPEI: Describing China’s internment of an estimated 1 million Muslims as a “horrific situation,” a US envoy on religion called Tuesday for an independent investigation into the detentions and for the release of those being held.

Sam Brownback, US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said China has done nothing to assuage concerns from the US and others over the detention of Uighurs, Kazakhs and members of other Muslim minority groups.

“We’ve been putting out very clearly that this is a horrific situation that’s taking place in Xinjiang,” Brownback said in a telephone news conference with reporters, referring to the northwestern region that is home to most Chinese Muslims.

“It is just a very tragic and I think a horrific situation there,” he said.

China has already angrily protested Brownback’s earlier remarks last week in Hong Kong criticizing Beijing’s polices toward religious minorities and accusing the country of being “at war with faith.”

China’s officially atheist Communist government at first denied the existence of the internment camps in Xinjiang, but now says they are vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies.

China says Xinjiang has long been its territory and claims it is bringing prosperity and development to the vast, resource-rich region. Many among Xinjiang’s native ethnic groups say they are being denied economic options in favor of migrants from elsewhere in China and that their Muslim faith and unique culture and language are being gradually eradicated.

The camps sprang up over the past two years at extraordinary speed and on a massive scale, as monitored by satellite imagery. China maintains a massive security presence in Xinjiang and efforts to independently verify claims by Uighur activists are routinely blocked.

Brownback appeared undeterred by Beijing’s complaints over his earlier comments, describing China’s explanation of the reasons behind the camps as “completely unsatisfactory answers.”

China is already listed by the US among the worst violators of religious freedom, and Brownback held open the possibility of sanctions and other punitive measures “if corrective actions aren’t taken.”

While making no commitments, Brownback held open the possibility of action toward individuals involved in the internments under The Global Magnitsky Act of 2016.

The act makes it possible to impose entry bans and targeted sanctions on individuals for committing human rights violations or acts of significant corruption.

Brownback also contrasted Beijing’s attacks on religion with the tolerant approach of governments such as that of Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory. He said Washington would continue to push for dialogue among all faiths to promote religious freedom worldwide.

“The administration is serious about religious freedom matters and deeply concerned about what’s taking place in China,” Brownback said.

Topics: China Muslims

Related

0
World
China protests US criticism of policies on religion
0
Offbeat
Wedlocked: tangled webs trap Cambodian ‘brides’ in China

Philippine forces kill several militants in new offensive

Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

Philippine forces kill several militants in new offensive

  • Sporadic gunbattles were continuing Tuesday as troops pursued the militants belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawla Islamiya
  • ‘The objective is to eliminate these armed groups once and for all’
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

COTABATO, Philippines: Philippine troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery fire, killed several militants aligned with the Daesh group in a new offensive in the marshy heartland of the country’s south, the military said Tuesday.
Army Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said several key commanders, including a long-wanted Singaporean militant, were among the more than 100 militants who came under attack at daybreak Monday in the hilly hinterland near Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in Maguindanao province.
One soldier was killed and seven others were wounded in the firefight in the village of Inaladan, where rocket-firing air force helicopters and bomber planes pounded a militant camp before army troops came in. The militants split into groups and withdrew, Sobejana said.
Sporadic gunbattles were continuing Tuesday as troops pursued the militants belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawla Islamiya, two small groups aligned with the Daesh group. At least six bodies of suspected militants were found at the scene of the clashes, military officials said.
Sobejana said up to 20 militants may have been killed but troops were still attempting to take full control of the camp, where most of the slain gunmen were hit by the airstrikes and artillery fire.
Troops were checking if Singaporean militant Muhamad Ali Abdul Rahiman, also known as Muawiya, along with local commander Esmael Abdulmalik, who uses the nom de guerre Abu Toraype, and bomb-maker Salahudin Hassan were among the wounded or slain militants, he said.
“The objective is to eliminate these armed groups once and for all,” Sobejana said.
The militants have been blamed for recent deadly bombings in the region and shootings that killed four soldiers in Maguindanao. The militants include former members of the largest Muslim rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which signed a peace deal with the government and whose leaders now head a new Muslim autonomous region that includes Maguindanao.
Thousands of fighters in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front are to be demobilized under the peace deal. Sobejana said the Moro rebels were not tapped by the military to help fight the extremists to help them shift to normal life.
Among the militants targeted by Monday’s offensive were survivors of a deadly siege of southern Marawi city by Daesh group-aligned militants in May 2017 which was quelled by troops after five months. The militants suffered their largest loss of commanders in Marawi in a serious blow to the Daesh group’s effort to gain a foothold in the region.
In a separate army offensive Monday, troops clashed with more than 20 Muslim militants near Pagayawan town in Lanao del Sur province not far from Marawi in fighting that killed two soldiers and two militants, army Col. Romeo Brawner said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update 0 photos
World
Daesh militants claim responsibility for twin bomb attack on Philippine church
Special 0
World
Troops seize jungle hideout after clashes with pro-Daesh fighters in Philippines

Latest updates

Saudi energy minister ‘confident’ Vision 2030 renewable energy project will meet deadline
0
Philippine forces kill several militants in new offensive
0
WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes
0
Diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi to chair transitional conference on Algeria
0
Daesh audio calls on followers to avenge Syria push
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.