﻿

Murdoch’s News Corp. calls for Google breakup

News organizations accuse the tech giants of gaining huge commercial benefit from expensive to create content. (Shutterstock)
0

  • News Corp’s local subsidiary complained that “Google enjoys overwhelming market power in both online search and ad tech services”
  • News organizations accuse the tech giants of gaining huge commercial benefit from expensive to create content
0

SYDNEY: Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. has called for Google to be broken up in Australia, the latest salvo in a battle between the corporate media giants.
In a petition to Australian regulators, News Corp’s local subsidiary complained that “Google enjoys overwhelming market power in both online search and ad tech services.”
Going a step further, the company accused Google of “abusing its dominant position to the detriment of consumers, advertisers and publishers.”
Earlier this week US presidential hopeful — and former federal consumer watchdog — Elizabeth Warren became the latest in a line of commentators to argue that firms such as Amazon, Google and Facebook hold ” too much power” in society.
News Corp. echoed her argument that Google’s businesses should be split, or failing that, search and advertising businesses should be firewalled off from each other.
“While News Corp. Australia recognizes that divestment is a very serious step ... divestment is necessary in the case of Google, due to the unparalleled power that it currently exerts over news publishers and advertisers alike.”
Australian watchdogs are seen as unlikely to recommend that Google be split, but the petition represents an intensification of the worldwide fight between Australian-born Murdoch and Google and Facebook.
News organizations accuse the tech giants of gaining huge commercial benefit from expensive to create content, while paying nothing and syphoning off advertising.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is one of several regulators across the world investigating the effect that digital platforms have on competition in the media, advertising and advertising services markets.
News organizations in Australia have struggled in recent years with falling revenue and shrinking staff, as giants like Google and Facebook dominate the digital economy.
The downturn has prompted a string of mergers that have left the market with only three or four major media companies.
Local newspapers, once the lifeblood of communities across this vast country, run on a skeletal staff or have been forced to close.
Among them Murdoch’s News Corp. is a dominant player, owning a slew of newspapers, television channels and the country’s only major cable television network.
Murdoch’s vast political influence has frequently come underfire from former prime ministers on both sides of Australian politics and is widely seen as pushing the tone of public debate to the right.
News Corp. Australia is a subsidiary of News Corp, which owns 21st Century Fox, the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and a raft of papers and TV platforms in Britain.

Senators ask US border agency about reported tracking of journalists

Updated 12 March 2019
Reuters
0

Senators ask US border agency about reported tracking of journalists

  • At least three journalists and the attorney listed on the documents were unable to enter Mexico to work because of alerts placed on their passports
Updated 12 March 2019
Reuters
0
WASHINGTON: Two senior US senators asked US Customs and Border Protection on Monday to provide information on a report that the agency inappropriately tracked seven American journalists covering the migrant caravan from Central America last year.
Republican Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Ron Wyden, the panel’s top Democrat, wrote a letter to CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan asking for an unclassified briefing no later than Thursday.
They cited news reports alleging the border agency and the Department of Homeland Security “inappropriately flagged for scrutiny seven American journalists.”
“Unless CBP had reason to believe the individuals in question were inciting violence or physical conflict, it is deeply concerning that CBP appears to have targeted American journalists at our borders,” Grassley and Wyden wrote.
Representatives of the agency did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday.
The senators referred to an NBC News report last week about documents listing 10 journalists, an attorney and 47 others, some of them labeled organizers and instigators from the United States and elsewhere.
The NBC affiliate in San Diego, KNSD-TV, said it received the documents from an unidentified source in the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Customs and Border Protection.
At least three journalists and the attorney listed on the documents were unable to enter Mexico to work because of alerts placed on their passports and others have been subject to secondary screenings when crossing the border, the news station reported.
Reuters did not see the documents and was unable independently to corroborate NBC’s findings. One of the journalists the station said was listed was Go Nakamura, a photographer who has done several freelance assignments for Reuters and began covering the caravan on Nov. 10.
CBP spokesman Andrew Meehan said in a statement last week that the tracking was related to assaults on agents that occurred during November and January. CBP does not target journalists for inspections, he said.

