Abu Dhabi cuts fees to boost tourism, hospitality sectors

The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum has been dubbed the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the emirate’s tourism push. (Reuters)
  • The capital of the United Arab Emirates is investing billions of dollars in industry, infrastructure and tourism to diversify its economy away from oil
  • ‘The tourism sector is a key alternative to oil,’ said Saif Saeed Ghobash, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi’s tourism department
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi has reduced tourism-related fees to help the ailing hospitality sector and attract more visitors as the oil-rich emirate looks to diversify its economy.
The Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT) said on Tuesday it has reduced tourism fees from 6 to 3.5 percent, municipal fees from 4 to 2 percent and municipality hotel room fees per night from 15 dirhams ($4) to 10 dirhams.
The capital of the United Arab Emirates is investing billions of dollars in industry, infrastructure and tourism to diversify its economy away from oil.
Abu Dhabi is home to the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Warner Bros. world-themed indoor park and other attractions.
Two more museums, the Guggenheim and the Zayed National Museum, are being built.
Neighboring Dubai welcomed a record 15.9 million tourists last year compared with Abu Dhabi’s 10 million hotel guests in 2018.
The move to reduce the fees came on the back of a study on Abu Dhabi’s hotels conducted by the DCT.
“The tourism sector is a key alternative to oil,” said Saif Saeed Ghobash, undersecretary of DCT. “It is necessary to support this sector as it experiences difficulties to allow it to contribute to the achievement of future goals.”
The financial impact of the reduction in fees would be 1 billion dirhams over the next three years, he said.
DCT also plans to spend 500 million dirhams over the next three years toward marketing the emirate and attract tourists, as part of the Abu Dhabi government’s accelerators program called Ghadan 21.

  • More than 205 female tour guides had benefited so far from workshops run by Takamul in 14 colleges across the Kingdom
RIYADH: Three Saudi women have been given tickets to guide after taking part in special tourism training.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) branch in the Kingdom’s Tabuk region on Sunday issued licenses to the first females in the country to work as tour guides.

The general manager of SCTH in Tabuk, Dr. Mabrouk Al-Shilaibi, handed the licenses to Hiba Mohammed Al-Aidi, Nada Saleh Al-Enezi and Hanan Hatem Al-Humaidi after their successful completion of an intensive training course.

Al-Shilaibi said the awards reflected the important role played by women in society and the economic, social and cultural development of the Kingdom. 

A report, published with the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development (Takamul), has revealed that since its launch 474 female students benefitted from the “Your Job ... Your Scholarship” program, and that 9,631 had taken part in training provided as part of the National Transformation Program 2020.

The report also noted that 205 female tour guides had benefited from workshops run by Takamul, studying at 14 colleges across the Kingdom. 

 

 

