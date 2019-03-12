Abu Dhabi cuts fees to boost tourism, hospitality sectors

3 Saudi women become KSA’s first tour guides

RIYADH: Three Saudi women have been given tickets to guide after taking part in special tourism training.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) branch in the Kingdom’s Tabuk region on Sunday issued licenses to the first females in the country to work as tour guides.

The general manager of SCTH in Tabuk, Dr. Mabrouk Al-Shilaibi, handed the licenses to Hiba Mohammed Al-Aidi, Nada Saleh Al-Enezi and Hanan Hatem Al-Humaidi after their successful completion of an intensive training course.

Al-Shilaibi said the awards reflected the important role played by women in society and the economic, social and cultural development of the Kingdom.

A report, published with the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development (Takamul), has revealed that since its launch 474 female students benefitted from the “Your Job ... Your Scholarship” program, and that 9,631 had taken part in training provided as part of the National Transformation Program 2020.

The report also noted that 205 female tour guides had benefited from workshops run by Takamul, studying at 14 colleges across the Kingdom.