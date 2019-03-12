Air pollution killing more people than smoking, say scientists

You are here

WHO say around 7 million people die every year of smoking.
LONDON: Air pollution is killing more people every year than smoking, according to research published on Tuesday that called for urgent action to stop burning fossil fuels.
Researchers in Germany and Cyprus estimated that air pollution caused 8.8 million extra deaths in 2015 — almost double the previously estimated 4.5 million.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates smoking kills about 7 million people a year globally.
The researchers found that in Europe — the key focus of the European Society of Cardiology research — air pollution caused an estimated 790,000 deaths, between 40 and 80 percent of them from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and stroke.
“Since most of the particulate matter and other air pollutants in Europe come from the burning of fossil fuels, we need to switch to other sources for generating energy urgently,” said co-author Prof. Jos Lelieveld, of the Max-Plank Institute for Chemistry in Mainz and the Cyprus Institute Nicosia, Cyprus.
“When we use clean, renewable energy, we are not just fulfilling the Paris Agreement to mitigate the effects of climate change, we could also reduce air pollution-related death rates in Europe by up to 55 percent.”
The study, published in the European Heart Journal, focused on ozone and the smallest pollution particles, known as PM2.5, that are particularly harmful to health as they can penetrate into the lungs and may even be able to cross into the blood.
The researchers said new data indicated the hazardous health impact of PM2.5 — the main cause of respiratory and cardiovascular disease — was much worse than previously thought.
They urged a reduction in the upper limit for PM2.5 in the European Union, which is currently set at 25 micrograms per cubic meter, 2.5 times higher than the WHO guideline.
“In Europe the maximum permissible value ... is much too high,” said Lelieveld and co-author Prof. Thomas Munzel, of the Department of Cardiology of the University Medical Center Mainz in Germany, in a joint statement.
“In the USA, Australia and Canada the WHO guideline is taken as a basis for legislation, which is also needed in the EU.”
Worldwide, air pollution caused 120 extra deaths in every 100,000 people per year, with deaths in parts of Europe at an even higher rate of up to 200 in 100,000.
“To put this into perspective, this means that air pollution causes more extra deaths a year than tobacco smoking,” said Munzel.
“Smoking is avoidable but air pollution is not.”

COTABATO, Philippines: Philippine troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery fire, killed several militants aligned with the Daesh group in a new offensive in the marshy heartland of the country’s south, the military said Tuesday.
Army Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said several key commanders, including a long-wanted Singaporean militant, were among the more than 100 militants who came under attack at daybreak Monday in the hilly hinterland near Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in Maguindanao province.
One soldier was killed and seven others were wounded in the firefight in the village of Inaladan, where rocket-firing air force helicopters and bomber planes pounded a militant camp before army troops came in. The militants split into groups and withdrew, Sobejana said.
Sporadic gunbattles were continuing Tuesday as troops pursued the militants belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawla Islamiya, two small groups aligned with the Daesh group. At least six bodies of suspected militants were found at the scene of the clashes, military officials said.
Sobejana said up to 20 militants may have been killed but troops were still attempting to take full control of the camp, where most of the slain gunmen were hit by the airstrikes and artillery fire.
Troops were checking if Singaporean militant Muhamad Ali Abdul Rahiman, also known as Muawiya, along with local commander Esmael Abdulmalik, who uses the nom de guerre Abu Toraype, and bomb-maker Salahudin Hassan were among the wounded or slain militants, he said.
“The objective is to eliminate these armed groups once and for all,” Sobejana said.
The militants have been blamed for recent deadly bombings in the region and shootings that killed four soldiers in Maguindanao. The militants include former members of the largest Muslim rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which signed a peace deal with the government and whose leaders now head a new Muslim autonomous region that includes Maguindanao.
Thousands of fighters in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front are to be demobilized under the peace deal. Sobejana said the Moro rebels were not tapped by the military to help fight the extremists to help them shift to normal life.
Among the militants targeted by Monday’s offensive were survivors of a deadly siege of southern Marawi city by Daesh group-aligned militants in May 2017 which was quelled by troops after five months. The militants suffered their largest loss of commanders in Marawi in a serious blow to the Daesh group’s effort to gain a foothold in the region.
In a separate army offensive Monday, troops clashed with more than 20 Muslim militants near Pagayawan town in Lanao del Sur province not far from Marawi in fighting that killed two soldiers and two militants, army Col. Romeo Brawner said.

