You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban pile pressure on Afghan government forces in west
﻿

Taliban pile pressure on Afghan government forces in west

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in Badghis, which is on the border with Turkmenistan. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Taliban pile pressure on Afghan government forces in west

  • A large number of Taliban insurgents launched attacks on several army posts in the province’s Bala Murghab district
  • The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in Badghis, which is on the border with Turkmenistan
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

KABUL: Taliban fighters have stepped up pressure on Afghan forces in the western province of Badghis, killing 20 soldiers and capturing 20, an official said on Tuesday, as the militants make advances even as they hold peace talks with US officials.
A large number of Taliban insurgents launched attacks on several army posts in the province’s Bala Murghab district, beginning on Saturday night, said Qais Mangal, spokesman for the defense ministry in Kabul.
“The fighting is still on,” Mangal said, adding that the Taliban had overrun four posts and government reinforcement backed by air support had been sent to prevent the whole area from falling to the insurgents.
A member of the Badghis provincial council, Abdul Aziz Beg, said 20 soldiers had been killed, 10 wounded and 20 captured by the hard-line Islamist group.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in Badghis, which is on the border with Turkmenistan.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said 20 soldiers had been killed, 28 captured and a large supply of weapons and ammunition seized.
The Taliban, ousted in 2001, say they are fighting to expel foreign troops, topple the Western-backed Afghan government and restore their version of Islamic law.
Talks with US officials to end the war continued on Tuesday in Qatar, with the focus on the withdrawal of foreign troops, a guarantee Afghanistan will not be used as a springboard for militant attacks and a cease-fire.
The Taliban have refused to talk to Afghan government officials, labelling them a puppet of the United States.
Southeast of the Afghan capital, Kabul, in Ghazni city, an air strike on a vehicle killed seven Taliban on Tuesday, including a commander, said Mohammad Arif Noori, spokesman for Ghazni’s provincial governor. He said the strike happened close to a mosque and may have left civilian casualties.
Dr. Zaher Shah Nekmal, health director for Ghazni province, said he had received a report of 16 dead but had not yet received the bodies.
In a statement, the Taliban said one air strike hit a minibus and a second followed quickly, killing a total of 12 people and wounding six.
A NATO spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.
As many as 200 people were accompanying tractors that pulled a number of bodies on trailers to the provincial governor’s compound, said Waris Naimi, a spokesman for the Ghazni police, adding that police were trying to block the protest.
As the snow begins to melt, Taliban and Afghan security forces have stepped up attacks on each other but the extent of government losses is a major concern.
In January, President Ashraf Ghani, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said 45,000 members of the security forces had been killed since he took office in September 2014.
Some 14,000 US troops are based in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces also carry out counter-terrorism operations.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Afghan

Related

0
World
Pakistan:‘Progress’ made at Taliban-US talks in Qatar
0
Taliban leader Omar lived next to US Afghan base: biography

Brexit backstop legal risk ‘unchanged’: UK attorney general

Updated 12 March 2019
AFP
Reuters
0

Brexit backstop legal risk ‘unchanged’: UK attorney general

  • Theresa May huddled late Monday with EU leaders in Strasbourg in a bid to salvage the vision of Brexit she set out
  • Britain’s main opposition Labour Party announced it would vote against the deal, saying May had ‘failed’
Updated 12 March 2019
AFP Reuters
0

LONDON: Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said on Tuesday a revised divorce deal with the European Union had not given Britain legal means of exiting the so-called backstop arrangement unilaterally if “intractable differences” arose.

Cox’s advice is crucial to winning over euroskeptic lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party, and she had hoped that revisions to a Brexit deal over the Irish backstop, or protocol, secured late on Monday would offer enough assurances to get her deal through parliament.

“However, the legal risk remains unchanged that if through no such demonstrable failure of either party, but simply because of intractable differences, that situation does arise, the United Kingdom would have ... no internationally lawful means of exiting the Protocol’s arrangements, save by agreement.”

Britain faces a moment of truth Tuesday when parliament votes on May’s ill-loved Brexit plan — a day after she said she secured last-minute changes to the deal from the EU.
May huddled late Monday with EU leaders in Strasbourg in a bid to salvage the vision of Brexit she set out after coming to power nearly three years ago.
The two sides then announced “legally binding changes” to the old agreement aimed at addressing Britain’s needs and getting the deal through parliament.
“Now is the time to come together, to back this improved Brexit deal, and to deliver on the instruction of the British people,” May said.
The three-part package of changes effectively aims to resolve a key sticking point for British MPs over the so-called backstop plan to keep open the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.
But late Monday, Britain’s main opposition Labour Party announced it would vote against the deal, saying May had “failed.”
“This evening’s agreement with the European Commission does not contain anything approaching the changes Theresa May promised parliament,” said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Political chaos verging on panic has gripped Britain as its 46-year relationship with the European Union nears its scheduled end in 17 days.
The UK still has no roadmap for leaving and is increasingly doubting if the divorce it set in motion in a 2016 referendum will ever even take place.
The main trouble started when May’s deal with the remaining 27 EU nations — pieced together over tortured months of negotiations — suffered a historic defeat in the House of Commons in January.
May has been delaying a second showdown in the hope of wresting concessions from Brussels that could appease lawmakers and save her teetering government, which she claimed to have achieved in Strasbourg.
“It’s this deal or Brexit might not happen at all,” European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said after their meeting.
“There will be no third chance.”
Brexit hard-liners from May’s Conservative Party and the DUP, a small Northern Irish party which is part of May’s coalition government, have said they will scrutinize the documents that have been agreed.
The vote is expected at around 1900 GMT.
Another defeat would set the stage for additional votes in parliament this week that could postpone Brexit and possibly reverse it in the months to come.
Any delay may have to be short-lived.
Juncker on Monday said a delay beyond European Parliament elections at the end of May would mean Britain would have to take part in the polls.
The issues tearing apart politicians are the same ones Britons have been arguing over throughout their uneasy stay in the European project.
About half the voters think the former global empire can restore its past glory by striking its own trade deals and limiting numbers of EU migrants.
The other half views themselves as inherently European.
They also remain open to immigration and warn of dire consequences from cutting ties with Britain’s biggest trade partner.
The divisions in parliament follow the same patterns and are also reflected by rival camps in May’s endlessly bickering cabinet.
The actual issue holding up the agreement concerns the technical conundrum of how to keep the Irish border free-flowing once a UK-EU frontier splits it from Britain’s Northern Ireland after Brexit.
The temporary “backstop” solution found in the current deal would keep Britain closely aligned to EU trade rules and Northern Ireland even more so until the sides reach a new trade deal or come up with a better fix.
But those who back Brexit fear getting trapped in this quasi-union with Europe indefinitely.
EU leaders see the arrangement as essential for guaranteeing the bloc’s sovereignty and preserving the peace deal in Northern Ireland.
May has sought to thread the needle by securing a guarantee from Brussels that the Irish solution will not keep Britain permanently tied to the bloc.
A government defeat on Tuesday could see parliament try to take control over what happens next.
May has promised to give lawmakers a vote on Wednesday on whether Britain should simply leave without any deal at all.
The option is fraught with economic dangers and is backed only by the most hardened proponents of the divorce.
If MPs would defeat the “no-deal” scenario, it would be followed on Thursday with a vote on requesting a delay from the EU.
The other 27 nations would need to unanimously back the extension and decide how long it should be.
Their leaders will meet in Brussels for a summit on March 21-22.
Two forces are expected to then spring into action: groups backing a much closer EU-UK union — and ones that simply want the whole thing reversed in a second referendum.

Topics: Britain Brexit UK EU European Union

Related

0
World
Britain’s parliament leader ‘deeply disappointed’ with EU’s Brexit proposal
0
World
UK leader warns Brexit may never happen unless deal approved

Latest updates

Taliban pile pressure on Afghan government forces in west
0
Palestinian who attempted knife attack shot dead by Israeli soldiers
0
Dubai photography competition shows off breathtaking snaps
0
ECHR orders Turkey to compensate owner of closed Kurdish newspaper
0
Brexit backstop legal risk ‘unchanged’: UK attorney general
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.