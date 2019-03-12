Riyad Bank honored for event sponsorship

Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud, deputy interior minister, honored Riyad Bank for sponsoring the Traffic Safety Conference. The event is being held under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef, minister of interior, from March 11-13 at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. The conference aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries as a result of road accidents, as well as raise awareness about traffic regulations.

Expressing appreciation for the honor, Abdulmajeed Al-Mobarak, Riyad Bank’s CEO, said the conference’s sponsorship comes from the importance of raising awareness about traffic safety and complying with the rules and regulations.

The event shed light on some of the modern techniques used for smart traffic management.