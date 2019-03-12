You are here

  Riyad Bank honored for event sponsorship
Riyad Bank honored for event sponsorship

Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud, deputy interior minister, honored Riyad Bank for sponsoring the Traffic Safety Conference.
Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud, deputy interior minister, honored Riyad Bank for sponsoring the Traffic Safety Conference. The event is being held under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef, minister of interior, from March 11-13 at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. The conference aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries as a result of road accidents, as well as raise awareness about traffic regulations. 

Expressing appreciation for the honor, Abdulmajeed Al-Mobarak, Riyad Bank’s CEO, said the conference’s sponsorship comes from the importance of raising awareness about traffic safety and complying with the rules and regulations.

The event shed light on some of the modern techniques used for smart traffic management.

Gulf Industry Fair 2019 will join with the China Machinery Fair, the Middle East’s largest Chinese trade expo, to be held in Bahrain. 

The China Machinery Fair was born out of a partnership signed with Silk Road Steps by Eco-Culture Committee Secretary-General Zhang Ming, last December. 

Gulf Industry Fair 2019 will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa from Sept. 24-26 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions Managing Director Jubran Abdulrahman said: “The China Machinery Fair is a part of the Belt and Road policy of China, which is looking to build on China’s historical trade corridor with the Middle East. Visitors will be able to view over 100 Chinese companies specializing in heavy machinery and industrial machinery and applications.” 

Gulf Industry Fair 2019 will focus on the fourth industrial revolution and its importance to economic diversification in the GCC.

“The Gulf Industry and China Machinery fairs are taking place at a transformative era for the global economy. Gulf Industry Fair will be hosting strong international presence from Germany, Italy, US, Turkey, Pakistan and Japan,” said Ahmed Suleiman, exhibition director.

