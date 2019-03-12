You are here

Hyundai’s student traffic safety initiative returns

Hyundai Motor Company and its distribution partners in Saudi Arabia, Wallan Trading Company, Almajdouie Automotive Company and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, have reconfirmed their support for the “Safety Day with Hyundai” initiative.

The campaign features various activities, including lectures and seminars for female university students. All activities are supervised by experts in traffic safety and have been developed to educate young adults about safe driving. 

The campaign will highlight an array of issues pertinent to road safety, and students will be able to ask questions about traffic laws, proper driving methods and safety techniques for all road users. Various promotional materials, including leaflets and flyers, will be distributed, urging participants to abide by traffic rules. 

Mike Song, head of Middle East and Africa region at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “We launched a campaign that reflects Hyundai Motor’s strategy and vision to maintain the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users, as well as mitigate loss of life.”

Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud, deputy interior minister, honored Riyad Bank for sponsoring the Traffic Safety Conference. The event is being held under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef, minister of interior, from March 11-13 at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. The conference aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries as a result of road accidents, as well as raise awareness about traffic regulations. 

Expressing appreciation for the honor, Abdulmajeed Al-Mobarak, Riyad Bank’s CEO, said the conference’s sponsorship comes from the importance of raising awareness about traffic safety and complying with the rules and regulations.

The event shed light on some of the modern techniques used for smart traffic management.

