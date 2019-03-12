You are here

  • Home
  • Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ premieres in the UAE
﻿

Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ premieres in the UAE

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ premieres in the UAE

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

A special UAE premiere screening event for National Geographic’s Oscar-winning “Free Solo” was held this week in Dubai to announce the documentary’s TV network debut in the MENA region.

Over 100 members of the UAE community were treated to a private screening to witness the world’s first-ever climb without ropes of the famed El Capitan’s 900-meter vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park in the US.

Presented by National Geographic, directed by award-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and co-produced by Abu Dhabi-based Image Nation, “Free Solo” is a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream.

“We are proud to bring to the UAE community this ‘Free Solo’ big screen experience. Viewers immersed themselves fully in this extraordinary documentary, which captures the essence of National Geographic’s visual storytelling as well as its mission to celebrate the human spirit of adventure. We are here to encourage the explorer in everyone,” said Sanjay Raina, general manager and senior vice president, Fox Networks Group.

“Free Solo” received a standing ovation by guests who included Fox Networks Group executives, Image Nation executives, senior businessmen and officials as well as members of the UAE climbing community.

“From the incredible reviews to the Academy Award and BAFTA wins, we are so proud that Image Nation Abu Dhabi and the UAE can say it helped to support this incredible film,” said Ben Ross, chief content office of Image Nation Abu Dhabi. “It has been an honor to work with the National Geographic team and we are happy that local audiences have had a chance to see this extraordinary film on the big screen.”

“We’re super excited to partner with National Geographic to be able to screen this amazing documentary at Warehouse Four,” said Ian Carless, partner at Warehouse Four. “In today’s climate there’s a huge appetite for factual entertainment. Many documentary films now compete with their Hollywood counterparts and ‘Free Solo’ is an exemplary piece of filmmaking.” 

“Free Solo” continues to win accolades, the latest being the Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. This follows the BAFTA for Best Documentary, three Cinema Eye Honors and three Critics Choice documentary awards, Cinema Audio Society award, ACE Editors Guild Awards as well as PGA and DGA nominations.

Hyundai’s student traffic safety initiative returns

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

Hyundai’s student traffic safety initiative returns

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

Hyundai Motor Company and its distribution partners in Saudi Arabia, Wallan Trading Company, Almajdouie Automotive Company and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, have reconfirmed their support for the “Safety Day with Hyundai” initiative.

The campaign features various activities, including lectures and seminars for female university students. All activities are supervised by experts in traffic safety and have been developed to educate young adults about safe driving. 

The campaign will highlight an array of issues pertinent to road safety, and students will be able to ask questions about traffic laws, proper driving methods and safety techniques for all road users. Various promotional materials, including leaflets and flyers, will be distributed, urging participants to abide by traffic rules. 

Mike Song, head of Middle East and Africa region at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “We launched a campaign that reflects Hyundai Motor’s strategy and vision to maintain the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users, as well as mitigate loss of life.”

Latest updates

Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ premieres in the UAE
0
Hyundai’s student traffic safety initiative returns
0
Riyad Bank honored for event sponsorship
0
Major Chinese expo joins hands with Gulf Industry Fair
0
Saudi Arabia seals 6 private sector deals worth $3.5 bln, plans many more
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.