Najm’s new corporate identity in line with Vision 2030

Najm for Insurance Services has launched a new corporate identity, reflecting its strategy which aims at integrating its automation, awareness and customer services. The identity also affirms Najm’s commitment toward increasing and promoting traffic safety awareness across the Kingdom and achieving transparency in the company’s operations.

The new identity was unveiled at the Traffic Safety Conference in Riyadh, in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al-Bassami, director general of Traffic Department; Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri, director general of insurance supervision at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA); Hesham Al-Sharif, chairman of Najm; and Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulaiman, CEO of Najm, in addition to several local and global insurance representatives and specialists.

Najm CEO Dr. Al-Sulaiman said the company’s relaunched identity is in line with the targets outlined in the National Transformation Program 2020, which aim at enhancing digital services throughout various sectors. This, in turn, supports the realization of the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, he said.

“We have launched a new identity that reflects our strategy and future objectives driven by our approach to constantly develop our services and keep up with the latest updates in insurance services. This further enhances Najm’s positioning as a leading vehicle insurance company in the Kingdom and the region,” Dr. Al-Sulaiman said.

Maha Al-Shunaifi, director of corporate communications and marketing at Najm, said the new identity further strengthens the company’s awareness role by promoting a culture of safe driving.

“Our achievements formed a solid foundation for our new corporate identity. We have utilized information systems and modern technologies that enabled surveyors to reach accident sites at record speeds. We have also facilitated e-transactions for insurance companies through an online portal that provides most services related to insurance policyholders,” added Al-Shunaifi.