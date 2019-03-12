You are here

Najm’s new corporate identity in line with Vision 2030

The new identity was unveiled at the Traffic Safety Conference in Riyadh.
Najm for Insurance Services has launched a new corporate identity, reflecting its strategy which aims at integrating its automation, awareness and customer services. The identity also affirms Najm’s commitment toward increasing and promoting traffic safety awareness across the Kingdom and achieving transparency in the company’s operations.

The new identity was unveiled at the Traffic Safety Conference in Riyadh, in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al-Bassami, director general of Traffic Department; Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri, director general of insurance supervision at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA); Hesham Al-Sharif, chairman of Najm; and Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulaiman, CEO of Najm, in addition to several local and global insurance representatives and specialists. 

Najm CEO Dr. Al-Sulaiman said the company’s relaunched identity is in line with the targets outlined in the National Transformation Program 2020, which aim at enhancing digital services throughout various sectors. This, in turn, supports the realization of the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, he said. 

“We have launched a new identity that reflects our strategy and future objectives driven by our approach to constantly develop our services and keep up with the latest updates in insurance services. This further enhances Najm’s positioning as a leading vehicle insurance company in the Kingdom and the region,” Dr. Al-Sulaiman said. 

Maha Al-Shunaifi, director of corporate communications and marketing at Najm, said the new identity further strengthens the company’s awareness role by promoting a culture of safe driving.

“Our achievements formed a solid foundation for our new corporate identity. We have utilized information systems and modern technologies that enabled surveyors to reach accident sites at record speeds. We have also facilitated e-transactions for insurance companies through an online portal that provides most services related to insurance policyholders,” added Al-Shunaifi.

A special UAE premiere screening event for National Geographic’s Oscar-winning “Free Solo” was held this week in Dubai to announce the documentary’s TV network debut in the MENA region.

Over 100 members of the UAE community were treated to a private screening to witness the world’s first-ever climb without ropes of the famed El Capitan’s 900-meter vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park in the US.

Presented by National Geographic, directed by award-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and co-produced by Abu Dhabi-based Image Nation, “Free Solo” is a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream.

“We are proud to bring to the UAE community this ‘Free Solo’ big screen experience. Viewers immersed themselves fully in this extraordinary documentary, which captures the essence of National Geographic’s visual storytelling as well as its mission to celebrate the human spirit of adventure. We are here to encourage the explorer in everyone,” said Sanjay Raina, general manager and senior vice president, Fox Networks Group.

“Free Solo” received a standing ovation by guests who included Fox Networks Group executives, Image Nation executives, senior businessmen and officials as well as members of the UAE climbing community.

“From the incredible reviews to the Academy Award and BAFTA wins, we are so proud that Image Nation Abu Dhabi and the UAE can say it helped to support this incredible film,” said Ben Ross, chief content office of Image Nation Abu Dhabi. “It has been an honor to work with the National Geographic team and we are happy that local audiences have had a chance to see this extraordinary film on the big screen.”

“We’re super excited to partner with National Geographic to be able to screen this amazing documentary at Warehouse Four,” said Ian Carless, partner at Warehouse Four. “In today’s climate there’s a huge appetite for factual entertainment. Many documentary films now compete with their Hollywood counterparts and ‘Free Solo’ is an exemplary piece of filmmaking.” 

“Free Solo” continues to win accolades, the latest being the Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. This follows the BAFTA for Best Documentary, three Cinema Eye Honors and three Critics Choice documentary awards, Cinema Audio Society award, ACE Editors Guild Awards as well as PGA and DGA nominations.

