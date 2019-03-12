ALJ launches express delivery service s:mile

Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics has launched an express delivery service and an end-to-end e-commerce solution brand, s:mile, building on the company’s six decades of logistics expertise in the Kingdom and the MENA region. This follows Saudi Arabia’s recent launch of the comprehensive National Industrial Development and Logistics Plan (NIDLP).

The s:mile services offer international and domestic express delivery services, including customs clearance through various points of entry into Saudi Arabia, and end-to-end e-commerce logistics solutions including cross-border service, product fulfillment, last mile delivery and reverse logistics.

Oussama Abba, managing director, Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics, said: “Over the decades, Abdul Latif Jameel has developed significant experience in the logistics sector and the launch of the s:mile brand is a testament to our ambition to do even more for our customers.

“At its core, s:mile is committed to supporting any and all of our customers’ logistics needs, driving efficiency in the delivery of their goods at a time where the e-commerce sector is growing rapidly in line with the goals of Vision 2030, and the recently launched NIDLP. We are constantly looking for new opportunities to better serve the region by connecting people around the world and the launch of s:mile is a major milestone in reaching our goal to be the premier logistics services provider in Saudi Arabia.”

S:mile joins a wide range of existing logistics services offered by Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics, including freight forwarding, land transportation and mysaudistore.com, the US mailbox consolidation platform. It will be supported by Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics’ state-of-the-art information system, robust operational capabilities, including sorting and delivery facilities, a large fleet of vehicles, service outlets across major cities around the country and a wide range of products and packaging designs.

Abdul Latif Jameel moved into non-automotive logistics for the first time in 2015. Today, Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics handles both domestic and its international express services to and from over 220 countries. The expansion of Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics builds on strong demand in the transport and logistics sector in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to grow significantly by 2020, with annual growth predicted at 5 percent for international cargo, and up to 8 percent for air and sea cargo.

According to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), more than $100 billion of investment is anticipated within the Kingdom’s transportation and logistics sector over the next 10 years.